Nachos in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

4775 34th Street South St., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
The Ohio Pizza Parlor image

 

The Ohio Pizza Parlor

7224 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nacho Libre$25.00
Roasted Chicken, bacon, red onion, roasted red pepper and house stout bbQ sauce
More about The Ohio Pizza Parlor
Main pic

 

Burrito Social

17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach

Avg 4 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NACHOS SOCIAL$11.99
Corn Tortilla Chips-Refried Beans-Guacamole-Jalapenos-Sliced Green Onion-Shredded Lettuce-Pico-Manchego Cheese-Sour Cream
More about Burrito Social
Consumer pic

 

Coastal Taco

14601a Gulf Blvd, Maderia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos$8.00
More about Coastal Taco
Item pic

 

Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete

5211 Park St. N, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1J. Fajita Nachos$15.49
TOASTED TORTILLA CHIPS TOPPED WITH white or yellow queso, tomatoes, grilled onions & peppers, black olives, green onions, sour cream, guacamole and our deliciously marinated steak or our seasoned grilled chicken.
1A. Nachos Con Carne$13.49
A heaping plate of Toasted tortilla chips topped with our seasoned ground beef and a blend of cheeses. we finish it off with tomatoes, green onions, black olives, sour cream & guacamole.
1C. Tostada Nachos$7.99
Crunchy tostada shell halves topped with melted cheese, tomatoes, green onions, black olives, mild salsa & sour cream. served over a bed of lettuce.
More about Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete
Item pic

 

Mad Beach Craft Brewing Company

12945 Village Blvd, Madeira Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos$13.50
Fresh tortilla chips, slow roasted pulled pork, pico de gallo, our house beer cheese, cilantro-lime crema & pickled jalapenos.
More about Mad Beach Craft Brewing Company
MacDinton's St. Pete image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

MacDinton's St. Pete

242 1st Ave N, St Petersburg

Avg 4.1 (1148 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Nachos$13.00
More about MacDinton's St. Pete
Item pic

 

CRG On The Fly (Better Byrd, Taco Dirty, Sweet Soul)

4447 4th St N #1, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
NACHOS$6.00
WITH CHOICE OF WARM QUESO, BLACK BEANS, JALAPEÑ0 & PICKLED ONION.
More about CRG On The Fly (Better Byrd, Taco Dirty, Sweet Soul)
Item pic

 

Whiskey Wings Tyrone

7022 22nd ave North, St. Petersberg

No reviews yet
Takeout
NACHOS BUFFALO CHICKEN$11.99
Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and buffalo chicken, served with salsa, sour cream and blue cheese dressing
NACHOS BEEF CHILI$10.99
Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and our homemade beef chili, served with salsa and sour cream
More about Whiskey Wings Tyrone
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Brew & BBQ

2601 Central Ave, St Petersburg

Avg 4 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Nachos
Slow cooked pulled pork on top of corn tortilla chips. Topped with Gouda cheese sauce and your choice of BBQ sauce.
More about Urban Brew & BBQ
Item pic

 

Pesky Pelican Brew Pub

923 72nd ST N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Redneck Nachos$13.99
Kettle-style potato chips OR crispy Tater Tots with BBQ sauce, House-Smoked Pork, Monterey Jack cheese, and Jalapenos.
Nachos Supreme$11.49
A large portion of our house-made tortilla chips covered with Jack cheddar cheese, house-made chili, lettuce, tomato, onion, & jalapenos.
Smaller Portion available
More about Pesky Pelican Brew Pub

