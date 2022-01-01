Nachos in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve nachos
Beef 'O' Brady's
4775 34th Street South St., St. Petersburg
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
The Ohio Pizza Parlor
7224 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg
|Nacho Libre
|$25.00
Roasted Chicken, bacon, red onion, roasted red pepper and house stout bbQ sauce
Burrito Social
17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach
|NACHOS SOCIAL
|$11.99
Corn Tortilla Chips-Refried Beans-Guacamole-Jalapenos-Sliced Green Onion-Shredded Lettuce-Pico-Manchego Cheese-Sour Cream
Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete
5211 Park St. N, St. Petersburg
|1J. Fajita Nachos
|$15.49
TOASTED TORTILLA CHIPS TOPPED WITH white or yellow queso, tomatoes, grilled onions & peppers, black olives, green onions, sour cream, guacamole and our deliciously marinated steak or our seasoned grilled chicken.
|1A. Nachos Con Carne
|$13.49
A heaping plate of Toasted tortilla chips topped with our seasoned ground beef and a blend of cheeses. we finish it off with tomatoes, green onions, black olives, sour cream & guacamole.
|1C. Tostada Nachos
|$7.99
Crunchy tostada shell halves topped with melted cheese, tomatoes, green onions, black olives, mild salsa & sour cream. served over a bed of lettuce.
Mad Beach Craft Brewing Company
12945 Village Blvd, Madeira Beach
|Nachos
|$13.50
Fresh tortilla chips, slow roasted pulled pork, pico de gallo, our house beer cheese, cilantro-lime crema & pickled jalapenos.
MacDinton's St. Pete
242 1st Ave N, St Petersburg
|Chicken Nachos
|$13.00
CRG On The Fly (Better Byrd, Taco Dirty, Sweet Soul)
4447 4th St N #1, St. Petersburg
|NACHOS
|$6.00
WITH CHOICE OF WARM QUESO, BLACK BEANS, JALAPEÑ0 & PICKLED ONION.
Whiskey Wings Tyrone
7022 22nd ave North, St. Petersberg
|NACHOS BUFFALO CHICKEN
|$11.99
Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and buffalo chicken, served with salsa, sour cream and blue cheese dressing
|NACHOS BEEF CHILI
|$10.99
Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and our homemade beef chili, served with salsa and sour cream
Urban Brew & BBQ
2601 Central Ave, St Petersburg
|Pork Nachos
Slow cooked pulled pork on top of corn tortilla chips. Topped with Gouda cheese sauce and your choice of BBQ sauce.
Pesky Pelican Brew Pub
923 72nd ST N, Saint Petersburg
|Redneck Nachos
|$13.99
Kettle-style potato chips OR crispy Tater Tots with BBQ sauce, House-Smoked Pork, Monterey Jack cheese, and Jalapenos.
|Nachos Supreme
|$11.49
A large portion of our house-made tortilla chips covered with Jack cheddar cheese, house-made chili, lettuce, tomato, onion, & jalapenos.
Smaller Portion available