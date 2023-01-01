Octopus in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve octopus
More about Acropolis - St Petersburg
Acropolis - St Petersburg
515 central ave, St.petersburg
|OCTOPUS APP
|$25.00
More about The Library Restaurant
The Library Restaurant
600 5th Street South, St Petersburg
|Seared Octopus
|$16.00
white bean skordalia, herbed butter, shaved fennel, arugula
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - St. Pete
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - St. Pete
2773 66th St. North, St. Petersburg
|*OCTOPUS
|$3.50
1 pieces of Octopus over pressed vinegar rice per order