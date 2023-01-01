Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg restaurants
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve octopus

Acropolis - St Petersburg

515 central ave, St.petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
OCTOPUS APP$25.00
More about Acropolis - St Petersburg
The Library Restaurant image

 

The Library Restaurant

600 5th Street South, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seared Octopus$16.00
white bean skordalia, herbed butter, shaved fennel, arugula
More about The Library Restaurant
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - St. Pete

2773 66th St. North, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
*OCTOPUS$3.50
1 pieces of Octopus over pressed vinegar rice per order
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - St. Pete
Restaurant banner

 

Good Fortune - 260 1st Avenue South

260 1st Avenue South, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Octopus$0.00
More about Good Fortune - 260 1st Avenue South

