Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Saint Petersburg

Go
Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve omelettes

Stella's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stella's

2914 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport

Avg 4.6 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Irish Omelette$13.95
Oven roasted corned beef and Swiss cheese
Spanish Omelette$13.95
Housemade chorizo sausage, onion, pepper, cheddar cheese and topped with
salsa verde.
Omelette Station$10.95
Create your own 3 Egg Omelette.
Choose any 2 items.
More about Stella's
Item pic

 

Taylor Sam's St. Pete | DTSP

312 3rd Street S, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TAYLORS OMELETTE$14.59
Three eggs mixed with diced pork roll and american cheese. Served with your choice of toast and homefries.
DENVER LINE OMELETTE$14.49
Three eggs stuffed with diced ham, fresh bell peppers and sweet onions. Served with your choice of toast and side of homefries.
OLD FASHIONED OMELETTE$12.99
Three eggs stuffed with cheddar cheese, served with your choice of toast and homefries.
More about Taylor Sam's St. Pete | DTSP

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Petersburg

Shrimp Scampi

Nachos

Cheese Pizza

Croissants

Patty Melts

Souvlaki

Tuna Salad

Chicken Parmesan Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Petersburg to explore

Downtown St. Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

St Pete Beach

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Madeira-Redington

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Tyrone

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Grand Central District

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

South St. Petersburg - Edit

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Petersburg to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (371 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)

Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (8 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (371 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (472 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1190 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (167 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (82 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (707 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston