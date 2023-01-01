Omelettes in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Stella's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stella's
2914 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport
|Irish Omelette
|$13.95
Oven roasted corned beef and Swiss cheese
|Spanish Omelette
|$13.95
Housemade chorizo sausage, onion, pepper, cheddar cheese and topped with
salsa verde.
|Omelette Station
|$10.95
Create your own 3 Egg Omelette.
Choose any 2 items.
More about Taylor Sam's St. Pete | DTSP
Taylor Sam's St. Pete | DTSP
312 3rd Street S, St. Petersburg
|TAYLORS OMELETTE
|$14.59
Three eggs mixed with diced pork roll and american cheese. Served with your choice of toast and homefries.
|DENVER LINE OMELETTE
|$14.49
Three eggs stuffed with diced ham, fresh bell peppers and sweet onions. Served with your choice of toast and side of homefries.
|OLD FASHIONED OMELETTE
|$12.99
Three eggs stuffed with cheddar cheese, served with your choice of toast and homefries.