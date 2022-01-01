Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Saint Petersburg

Go
Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve patty melts

Punky's Bar and Grill image

 

Punky's Bar and Grill

3063 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$14.75
Our classic burger topped with grilled onions, creamy swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing served on marbled rye
More about Punky's Bar and Grill
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete image

 

Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete

199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
PATTY MELT$14.50
A burger with American and Swiss cheeses, Hot Sauce Aioli, Caramelized Onions, Toasted Rye Bread served with fries
More about Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete
Three Birds Tavern image

 

Three Birds Tavern

1492 4th St N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Patty Melt$18.00
More about Three Birds Tavern
Item pic

 

Pesky Pelican Brew Pub

923 72nd ST N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt$11.99
Angus Beef patty or topped with Swiss cheese then covered in sautéed mushrooms and onions served on grilled rye bread.
More about Pesky Pelican Brew Pub

Map

Map

