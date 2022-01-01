Patty melts in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve patty melts
Punky's Bar and Grill
3063 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|Patty Melt
|$14.75
Our classic burger topped with grilled onions, creamy swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing served on marbled rye
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete
199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|PATTY MELT
|$14.50
A burger with American and Swiss cheeses, Hot Sauce Aioli, Caramelized Onions, Toasted Rye Bread served with fries