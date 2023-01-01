Philly cheesesteaks in Saint Petersburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hurricane Seafood Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Hurricane Seafood Restaurant

809 Gulf Way, St. pete beach

Avg 3.5 (3491 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak$16.25
More about Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete image

 

Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete - 199 Central Ave.

199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK EGGROLLS$13.00
House made and stuffed with shaved ribeye, onions, and cheese
More about Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete - 199 Central Ave.
Item pic

 

4th Street Shrimp Store

1006 4th Street North, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Philly Steak & Cheese$12.00
Classic Philly served wit Onions, Mushrooms and Peppers, served with a choice of one side item.
More about 4th Street Shrimp Store
Whiskey Wings Tyrone image

 

Whiskey Wings Tyrone - Whiskey Wings Tyrone #105

7022 22nd ave North, St. Petersberg

No reviews yet
Takeout
DRUNKEN PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$11.99
Your choice of shaved steak or grilled chicken with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and peppers smothered in our own beer cheese sauce, topped with onion tanglers
More about Whiskey Wings Tyrone - Whiskey Wings Tyrone #105
Consumer pic

 

Johnny's Restaurant & Pizza - 3001 28th Street North

3001 28th Street North, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philly Cheese Steak$10.95
More about Johnny's Restaurant & Pizza - 3001 28th Street North

