Philly cheesesteaks in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
809 Gulf Way, St. pete beach
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$16.25
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete - 199 Central Ave.
199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK EGGROLLS
|$13.00
House made and stuffed with shaved ribeye, onions, and cheese
4th Street Shrimp Store
1006 4th Street North, St. Petersburg
|Philly Steak & Cheese
|$12.00
Classic Philly served wit Onions, Mushrooms and Peppers, served with a choice of one side item.
Whiskey Wings Tyrone - Whiskey Wings Tyrone #105
7022 22nd ave North, St. Petersberg
|DRUNKEN PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
|$11.99
Your choice of shaved steak or grilled chicken with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and peppers smothered in our own beer cheese sauce, topped with onion tanglers