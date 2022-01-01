Pies in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve pies
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Snappers Sea Grill
5895 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach
|KEY LIME PIE (TOGO)
|$6.95
Stillwaters Tavern
224 Beach Drive N.E, Saint Petersburg
|KEY LIME PIE*
|$5.99
w/ homemade saltine crust
The Ohio Pizza Parlor
7224 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg
|Meat Pie
red sauce, Mozzerella, thick cut bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage & spicy meatball
Burrito Social
17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach
|Key Lime pie
|$6.99
|PB Pie
|$6.99
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Noble Crust
8300 4th Street N, St Petersburg
|COCONUT CREAM PIE
|$9.00
Toasted coconut, salted caramel
|LEMON BUTTERMILK PIE
|$9.00
House made blueberry compote, fresh whipped cream + mint
Coastal Pizza Kitchen
17001 Gulf Blvd, North Redington Beach
|COASTAL PIE
Gulf shrimp, sweet corn kernels, white sauce, mozzarella cheese, fire roasted red pepper, fresh herbs, garlic
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Brew & BBQ
2601 Central Ave, St Petersburg
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie SLICE
|$7.25
Pesky Pelican Brew Pub
923 72nd ST N, Saint Petersburg
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.99
This Four-Time National Champion is a truly "Authentic" Key Lime Pie that was voted by Peoples magazine as the best pie in Florida.
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$8.99
Gluten Free
Light and creamy filling is made with REESE’S® Peanut Butter and then topped with chunks of REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cups.