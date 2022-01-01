Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg restaurants
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve pies

Snappers Sea Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Snappers Sea Grill

5895 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4.7 (2053 reviews)
Takeout
KEY LIME PIE (TOGO)$6.95
Item pic

 

Stillwaters Tavern

224 Beach Drive N.E, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
KEY LIME PIE*$5.99
w/ homemade saltine crust
The Ohio Pizza Parlor image

 

The Ohio Pizza Parlor

7224 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meat Pie
red sauce, Mozzerella, thick cut bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage & spicy meatball
Main pic

 

Burrito Social

17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach

Avg 4 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime pie$6.99
PB Pie$6.99
Three Birds Tavern image

 

Three Birds Tavern

1492 4th St N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shepards Pie$17.00
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Noble Crust

8300 4th Street N, St Petersburg

Avg 4.8 (2046 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
COCONUT CREAM PIE$9.00
Toasted coconut, salted caramel
LEMON BUTTERMILK PIE$9.00
House made blueberry compote, fresh whipped cream + mint
Item pic

 

Coastal Pizza Kitchen

17001 Gulf Blvd, North Redington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
COASTAL PIE
Gulf shrimp, sweet corn kernels, white sauce, mozzarella cheese, fire roasted red pepper, fresh herbs, garlic
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Brew & BBQ

2601 Central Ave, St Petersburg

Avg 4 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie SLICE$7.25
Item pic

 

Pesky Pelican Brew Pub

923 72nd ST N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$7.99
This Four-Time National Champion is a truly "Authentic" Key Lime Pie that was voted by Peoples magazine as the best pie in Florida.
Peanut Butter Pie$8.99
Gluten Free
Light and creamy filling is made with REESE’S® Peanut Butter and then topped with chunks of REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cups.
Social Roost image

 

Social Roost

150 1st Avenue N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN POT PIE$24.00
Creamy Chicken & Vegetable Filling, Puff Pastry Crust
