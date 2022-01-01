Prime ribs in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve prime ribs
727PREP - -Gourmet Meals Delivered
226 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg
|Prime Rib w/ Horseradish Cream
|$14.95
6oz of Herb-crusted prime rib with creamy horseradish cream. Served with fluffy chive mashed potatoes.
Gluten Free.
Pesky Pelican Brew Pub - 923 72nd ST N
923 72nd ST N, Saint Petersburg
|12" Prime Rib Pizza
|$18.99
Garlic butter, Provel cheese, topped with thinly shaved Prime Rib then drizzled with horseradish sauce.
|10" Prime Rib Pizza
|$15.99
Garlic butter, Provel cheese, topped with thinly shaved Prime Rib then drizzled with horseradish sauce.
|Prime Rib Philly
|$16.99
Thinly sliced Prime Rib stacked on a grilled Amoroso roll mixed with grilled mushroom & onions, white American cheese, & mayo. Served with tortilla chips.