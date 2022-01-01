Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in Saint Petersburg

Go
Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve prime ribs

Item pic

 

727PREP - -Gourmet Meals Delivered

226 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Prime Rib w/ Horseradish Cream$14.95
6oz of Herb-crusted prime rib with creamy horseradish cream. Served with fluffy chive mashed potatoes.
Gluten Free.
More about 727PREP - -Gourmet Meals Delivered
Item pic

 

Pesky Pelican Brew Pub - 923 72nd ST N

923 72nd ST N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
12" Prime Rib Pizza$18.99
Garlic butter, Provel cheese, topped with thinly shaved Prime Rib then drizzled with horseradish sauce.
10" Prime Rib Pizza$15.99
Garlic butter, Provel cheese, topped with thinly shaved Prime Rib then drizzled with horseradish sauce.
Prime Rib Philly$16.99
Thinly sliced Prime Rib stacked on a grilled Amoroso roll mixed with grilled mushroom & onions, white American cheese, & mayo. Served with tortilla chips.
More about Pesky Pelican Brew Pub - 923 72nd ST N

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Petersburg

Cobb Salad

Chicken Pizza

Croissants

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Tiramisu

Mozzarella Sticks

Tacos

Chili

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Petersburg to explore

Downtown St. Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

St Pete Beach

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Madeira-Redington

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Grand Central District

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Tyrone

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South St. Petersburg - Edit

No reviews yet

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Petersburg to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (7 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1005 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston