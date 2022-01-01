Quesadillas in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve quesadillas
Red Mesa
128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg
|VEGETABLE QUESADILLA
|$13.00
JACK CHEESE, ZUCCHINI, CORN, SPINACH, CARROT AND RED PEPPER. SERVED WITH BLACK BEAN SALSA AND CREMA
|DUCK QUESADILLA
|$16.00
ORANGE BRAISED DUCK CONFIT, JACK CHEESE, GOAT CHEESE AND PINEAPPLE. SERVED WITH HONEY CHIPOTLE VINAIGRETTE
|CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$9.00
CHIHUAHUA CHEESE AND JACK CHEESE. SERVED WITH PICO DE GALLO, GUACAMOLE AND CREMA.
Beef 'O' Brady's
4775 34th Street South St., St. Petersburg
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
Red Mesa
1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$8.00
Our fresh grilled veggies with cheddar jack cheese folded into our house-made tortilla! Served with a side of sour cream.
|Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla
|$7.25
Our pulled chipotle chicken with cheddar jack cheese folded into our house-made tortilla! Served with a side of sour cream.
|Mojo Chicken Quesadilla
|$7.25
Our sliced mojo chicken with cheddar jack cheese folded into our house-made tortilla! Served with a side of sour cream.
Burrito Social
17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.99
|QUESADILLAS
|$9.99
Large Burrito Tortilla-Manchego Cheese- Side of Guacamole Pico and Sour Cream
TACOS • GRILL
Casita Taqueria
2663 Central Ave, St Petersburg
|SMALL KIDS QUESADILLA
|$3.99
Red Mesa
4912 4th St N, Saint Petersburg
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.00
Served with black beans & rice
|Vegetable Quesadilla (Online)
|$12.50
Mix of Zucchini, corn, mushroom, pepper, onion, spinach and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole and cilantro crema
|Chicken Quesadilla (Online)
|$12.00
Chihauhua and Gouda cheese, poblano pepper and onion. Served with honey chipotle vinaigrette and black bean-corn salsa
Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete
5211 Park St. N, St. Petersburg
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.99
|1F. Quesadillas
|$10.49
Three grilled flour or corn tortillas stuffed with melted cheese and served on a bed of lettuce & tomatoes. garnished with sour cream & fresh guacamole.
|Quesadilla
|$2.99
The Gray Boys Taco Stop
701 Bay Shore Drive Northeast, St Petersburg
|Quesadilla
|$14.00
A crispy flour tortilla covered with melted cheese, a protein, and your favorite taco style
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.00
A crispy flour tortilla covered with melted cheese, and your favorite taco style
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
MacDinton's St. Pete
242 1st Ave N, St Petersburg
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
Sculley's Waterfront Grille
190 Boardwalk, Madeira Beach
|Quesadilla
Served with Baja Sauce
Pesky Pelican Brew Pub
923 72nd ST N, Saint Petersburg
|Quesadilla
|$9.99
Grilled tortilia with sautéed onions, mushrooms & monterey jack cheddar cheese. Add Diced Chicken or Prime Rib