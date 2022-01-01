Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Saint Petersburg

Go
Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Red Mesa

128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
VEGETABLE QUESADILLA$13.00
JACK CHEESE, ZUCCHINI, CORN, SPINACH, CARROT AND RED PEPPER. SERVED WITH BLACK BEAN SALSA AND CREMA
DUCK QUESADILLA$16.00
ORANGE BRAISED DUCK CONFIT, JACK CHEESE, GOAT CHEESE AND PINEAPPLE. SERVED WITH HONEY CHIPOTLE VINAIGRETTE
CHEESE QUESADILLA$9.00
CHIHUAHUA CHEESE AND JACK CHEESE. SERVED WITH PICO DE GALLO, GUACAMOLE AND CREMA.
More about Red Mesa
Steak Quesadilla image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

4775 34th Street South St., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

 

Red Mesa

1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$8.00
Our fresh grilled veggies with cheddar jack cheese folded into our house-made tortilla! Served with a side of sour cream.
Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla$7.25
Our pulled chipotle chicken with cheddar jack cheese folded into our house-made tortilla! Served with a side of sour cream.
Mojo Chicken Quesadilla$7.25
Our sliced mojo chicken with cheddar jack cheese folded into our house-made tortilla! Served with a side of sour cream.
More about Red Mesa
Main pic

 

Burrito Social

17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach

Avg 4 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Quesadilla$6.99
QUESADILLAS$9.99
Large Burrito Tortilla-Manchego Cheese- Side of Guacamole Pico and Sour Cream
More about Burrito Social
Casita Taqueria image

TACOS • GRILL

Casita Taqueria

2663 Central Ave, St Petersburg

Avg 4.5 (304 reviews)
Takeout
SMALL KIDS QUESADILLA$3.99
More about Casita Taqueria
Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa

4912 4th St N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
Served with black beans & rice
Vegetable Quesadilla (Online)$12.50
Mix of Zucchini, corn, mushroom, pepper, onion, spinach and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole and cilantro crema
Chicken Quesadilla (Online)$12.00
Chihauhua and Gouda cheese, poblano pepper and onion. Served with honey chipotle vinaigrette and black bean-corn salsa
More about Red Mesa
Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St Pete image

 

Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete

5211 Park St. N, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Quesadilla$5.99
1F. Quesadillas$10.49
Three grilled flour or corn tortillas stuffed with melted cheese and served on a bed of lettuce & tomatoes. garnished with sour cream & fresh guacamole.
Quesadilla$2.99
More about Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete
Consumer pic

 

The Gray Boys Taco Stop

701 Bay Shore Drive Northeast, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla$14.00
A crispy flour tortilla covered with melted cheese, a protein, and your favorite taco style
Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
A crispy flour tortilla covered with melted cheese, and your favorite taco style
More about The Gray Boys Taco Stop
MacDinton's St. Pete image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

MacDinton's St. Pete

242 1st Ave N, St Petersburg

Avg 4.1 (1148 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$10.00
More about MacDinton's St. Pete
Sculley's Waterfront Grille image

 

Sculley's Waterfront Grille

190 Boardwalk, Madeira Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla
Served with Baja Sauce
More about Sculley's Waterfront Grille
Pesky Pelican Brew Pub image

 

Pesky Pelican Brew Pub

923 72nd ST N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$9.99
Grilled tortilia with sautéed onions, mushrooms & monterey jack cheddar cheese. Add Diced Chicken or Prime Rib
More about Pesky Pelican Brew Pub
Social Roost image

 

Social Roost

150 1st Avenue N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN QUESADILLAS$16.00
2 quesadillas, roasted poblano sauce, crema, pico de gallo
More about Social Roost

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Petersburg

Brisket

Garden Salad

Chips And Salsa

Veggie Burgers

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

Chicken Parmesan

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Petersburg to explore

Downtown St. Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

St Pete Beach

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Madeira-Redington

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Grand Central District

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Tyrone

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South St. Petersburg - Edit

No reviews yet

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Petersburg to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (5 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (541 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston