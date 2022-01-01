Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve salmon salad

Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood Restaurant

7081 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4.5 (2008 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SALMON CAESAR SALAD$15.99
A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Topped with fresh salmon.
SALMON GARDEN SALAD$15.99
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing. Topped with fresh salmon.
More about Shells Seafood Restaurant
Item pic

 

727PREP - -Gourmet Meals Delivered

2134 9th Ave N, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad$12.95
Blackened Atlantic Salmon, crispy romaine hearts, grated parmesan cheese, black pepper, and Caesar dressing in the side.
Gluten Free if Croutons Omitted.
Keto Friendly, Net Carbs: 2g
More about 727PREP - -Gourmet Meals Delivered
Snappers Sea Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Snappers Sea Grill

5895 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4.7 (2053 reviews)
Takeout
SPINACH SALAD(SALMON)$23.95
Blackened salmon, roasted artichoke, Mandarin oranges, toasted walnuts, delicate bell pepper slices, feta cheese and a balsamic honey vinaigrette
More about Snappers Sea Grill
Stillwaters Tavern image

 

Stillwaters Tavern

224 Beach Drive N.E, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GRILLED SALMON SALAD*$20.99
marinated wood grilled salmon, mixed
greens, cucumber, feta, heirloom
tomatoes, croutons, egg, kalamata olives,
greek vinaigrette
More about Stillwaters Tavern
Main pic

 

The Island Grille & Raw Bar - 210 Madonna Blvd

210 Madonna Blvd, Tierra Verde

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SALMON SALAD$19.00
More about The Island Grille & Raw Bar - 210 Madonna Blvd

