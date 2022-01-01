Salmon salad in Saint Petersburg
Shells Seafood Restaurant
7081 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach
|SALMON CAESAR SALAD
|$15.99
A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Topped with fresh salmon.
|SALMON GARDEN SALAD
|$15.99
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing. Topped with fresh salmon.
727PREP - -Gourmet Meals Delivered
2134 9th Ave N, St. Petersburg
|Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad
|$12.95
Blackened Atlantic Salmon, crispy romaine hearts, grated parmesan cheese, black pepper, and Caesar dressing in the side.
Gluten Free if Croutons Omitted.
Keto Friendly, Net Carbs: 2g
Snappers Sea Grill
5895 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach
|SPINACH SALAD(SALMON)
|$23.95
Blackened salmon, roasted artichoke, Mandarin oranges, toasted walnuts, delicate bell pepper slices, feta cheese and a balsamic honey vinaigrette
Stillwaters Tavern
224 Beach Drive N.E, Saint Petersburg
|GRILLED SALMON SALAD*
|$20.99
marinated wood grilled salmon, mixed
greens, cucumber, feta, heirloom
tomatoes, croutons, egg, kalamata olives,
greek vinaigrette