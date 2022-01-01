Scallops in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve scallops
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood Restaurant
7081 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach
|GRILLED SHRIMP AND SCALLOP SKEWERS
|$22.99
A skewer of zesty grilled shrimp paired with a succulent sea scallop skewer.
|FRIED SCALLOPS
|$13.99
Sweet Bay Scallops fried golden brown and served with parsley potatoes and mandarin slaw.
|SHRIMP AND SCALLOP PASTA
|$15.99
Marinated shrimp and sweet bay scallops tossed in linguini with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
809 Gulf Way, St. pete beach
|Scallop Dinner
|$27.75
Fresh Scallops Grilled, Broiled,Fried
|SCALLOPS
|$17.25
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Snappers Sea Grill
5895 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach
|ADD SCALLOPS SKEWER
|$20.00
|SPINACH SALAD(SCALLOP)
|$29.95
U10 Scallop skewer, roasted artichoke, Mandarin oranges, toasted walnuts, delicate bell pepper slices, feta cheese, and a balsamic honey vinaigrette
LINGR - 400 6th St. S
400 6th St. S, Saint Petersburg
|Scallop Crudo
|$29.00
F,M
The Island Grille & Raw Bar - 210 Madonna Blvd
210 Madonna Blvd, Tierra Verde
|SHRIMP & SCALLOP PASTA
|$24.00
4th Street Shrimp Store
1006 4th Street North, St. Petersburg
|Scallop Dinner
|$17.00
Cooked just the way you like them and served with a side of your choice.
|Fried Shrimp, Scallops and Oysters
|$21.00
(7) Medium Golden Shrimp, Scallops and Oysters prepared just the way you like. served with a side of your choice.
|Broiled Salmon, Scallops and Jumbo Shrimp
|$21.00
This Broiled favorite is perfect for any appetite. Served with a side of your choice.