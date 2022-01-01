Scallops in Saint Petersburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SHRIMP AND SCALLOP PASTA image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood Restaurant

7081 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4.5 (2008 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GRILLED SHRIMP AND SCALLOP SKEWERS$22.99
A skewer of zesty grilled shrimp paired with a succulent sea scallop skewer.
FRIED SCALLOPS$13.99
Sweet Bay Scallops fried golden brown and served with parsley potatoes and mandarin slaw.
SHRIMP AND SCALLOP PASTA$15.99
Marinated shrimp and sweet bay scallops tossed in linguini with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.
More about Shells Seafood Restaurant
Hurricane Seafood Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Hurricane Seafood Restaurant

809 Gulf Way, St. pete beach

Avg 3.5 (3491 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop Dinner$27.75
Fresh Scallops Grilled, Broiled,Fried
SCALLOPS$17.25
More about Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
Snappers Sea Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Snappers Sea Grill

5895 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4.7 (2053 reviews)
Takeout
ADD SCALLOPS SKEWER$20.00
SPINACH SALAD(SCALLOP)$29.95
U10 Scallop skewer, roasted artichoke, Mandarin oranges, toasted walnuts, delicate bell pepper slices, feta cheese, and a balsamic honey vinaigrette
More about Snappers Sea Grill
LINGR image

 

LINGR - 400 6th St. S

400 6th St. S, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallop Crudo$29.00
F,M
More about LINGR - 400 6th St. S
Main pic

 

The Island Grille & Raw Bar - 210 Madonna Blvd

210 Madonna Blvd, Tierra Verde

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP & SCALLOP PASTA$24.00
More about The Island Grille & Raw Bar - 210 Madonna Blvd
Item pic

 

4th Street Shrimp Store

1006 4th Street North, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallop Dinner$17.00
Cooked just the way you like them and served with a side of your choice.
Fried Shrimp, Scallops and Oysters$21.00
(7) Medium Golden Shrimp, Scallops and Oysters prepared just the way you like. served with a side of your choice.
Broiled Salmon, Scallops and Jumbo Shrimp$21.00
This Broiled favorite is perfect for any appetite. Served with a side of your choice.
More about 4th Street Shrimp Store

