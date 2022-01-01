Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Item pic

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Fare - St. Petersburg

1235 Central Ave, St. Petersburg

Avg 4.4 (4475 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Summer Rolls$4.00
Chilled rice wrap, jumbo shrimp, rice noodles, lettuce, basil, mint, bean sprouts. Peanut dipping sauce.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Fare - St. Petersburg
Item pic

 

4th Street Shrimp Store

1006 4th Street North, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp and Lobster Roll$13.00
Chilled salad with lettuce, and tomato.
More about 4th Street Shrimp Store
Restaurant banner

 

Good Fortune - 260 1st Avenue South

260 1st Avenue South, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
More about Good Fortune - 260 1st Avenue South
Item pic

 

Red Mesa - Quatro

100 1st Ave N, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Roll$9.00
Lemon poached shrimp tossed with celery, green onion, mayo, and our house dressing served on a frankfurter roll!
More about Red Mesa - Quatro

