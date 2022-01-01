Shrimp rolls in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - St. Petersburg
1235 Central Ave, St. Petersburg
|Shrimp Summer Rolls
|$4.00
Chilled rice wrap, jumbo shrimp, rice noodles, lettuce, basil, mint, bean sprouts. Peanut dipping sauce.
4th Street Shrimp Store
1006 4th Street North, St. Petersburg
|Shrimp and Lobster Roll
|$13.00
Chilled salad with lettuce, and tomato.
Good Fortune - 260 1st Avenue South
260 1st Avenue South, St. Petersburg
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$10.00