Shrimp salad in Saint Petersburg

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood Restaurant
7081 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach
|SHRIMP CAESAR SALAD
|$13.99
A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Topped with grilled shrimp.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Snappers Sea Grill
5895 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach
|SPINACH SALAD(SHRIMP)
|$23.95
Jumbo shrimp skewer, roasted artichoke, Mandarin oranges, toasted walnuts, delicate bell pepper slices, feta cheese and a balsamic honey vinaigrette
Gulfport Brewery + Eatery
3007 Beach Blvd, Gulfport
|BLACKENED SHRIMP CAESAR SALAD
|$14.00
Romaine, caesar dressing, blackened shrimp, parmesan and croutons
Red Mesa - Mercado
1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg
|Shrimp Taco Salad
|$11.50
Our seasoned grilled shrimp served in a homemade crispy tostada shell filled with lettuce, black bean/corn salsa, diced tomato, avocado slices, queso fresco, and a chipotle Caesar dressing!
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete - 199 Central Ave.
199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|HARVEST SHRIMP SALAD
|$16.50
ZESTY CHARDONNAY SHRIMP, FRESH BABY SPINACH, STRAWBERRIES, PEACHES, RED ONIONS, CRUMBLED
BLEU CHEESE, CANDIED PECANS WITH A HOUSE-MADE PEACH RASPBERRY VINAIGRETTE