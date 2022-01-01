Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Saint Petersburg

Go
Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Shells Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood Restaurant

7081 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4.5 (2008 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP CAESAR SALAD$13.99
A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Topped with grilled shrimp.
More about Shells Seafood Restaurant
Snappers Sea Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Snappers Sea Grill

5895 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4.7 (2053 reviews)
Takeout
SPINACH SALAD(SHRIMP)$23.95
Jumbo shrimp skewer, roasted artichoke, Mandarin oranges, toasted walnuts, delicate bell pepper slices, feta cheese and a balsamic honey vinaigrette
More about Snappers Sea Grill
Gulfport Brewery + Eatery image

 

Gulfport Brewery + Eatery

3007 Beach Blvd, Gulfport

Avg 4.9 (96 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BLACKENED SHRIMP CAESAR SALAD$14.00
Romaine, caesar dressing, blackened shrimp, parmesan and croutons
More about Gulfport Brewery + Eatery
Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa - Mercado

1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco Salad$11.50
Our seasoned grilled shrimp served in a homemade crispy tostada shell filled with lettuce, black bean/corn salsa, diced tomato, avocado slices, queso fresco, and a chipotle Caesar dressing!
More about Red Mesa - Mercado
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete image

 

Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete - 199 Central Ave.

199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
HARVEST SHRIMP SALAD$16.50
ZESTY CHARDONNAY SHRIMP, FRESH BABY SPINACH, STRAWBERRIES, PEACHES, RED ONIONS, CRUMBLED
BLEU CHEESE, CANDIED PECANS WITH A HOUSE-MADE PEACH RASPBERRY VINAIGRETTE
More about Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete - 199 Central Ave.
Item pic

 

4th Street Shrimp Store

1006 4th Street North, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp and Lobster Salad$13.00
Served over field green.
More about 4th Street Shrimp Store

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Petersburg

Chopped Salad

Stromboli

Edamame

Cobb Salad

French Fries

Reuben

Shrimp Rolls

Mahi Mahi

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Petersburg to explore

Downtown St. Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

St Pete Beach

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Grand Central District

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Madeira-Redington

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Tyrone

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South St. Petersburg - Edit

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Petersburg to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (7 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (379 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (985 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston