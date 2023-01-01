Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in Saint Petersburg

Go
Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve snapper

Shells Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood Restaurant

7081 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4.5 (2008 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
6oz SNAPPER$15.99
6 oz Red Snapper from the Gulf of Mexico. Served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.
More about Shells Seafood Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Coastal Taco

14601a Gulf Blvd, Maderia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
WTF Snapper$5.50
Lettuce
Local red snapper
Grilled mushrooms
Sweet romesco sauce
Cotija
Avocado cream
More about Coastal Taco
Consumer pic

 

Acropolis - St Petersburg

515 central ave, St.petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Red Snapper$39.00
Whole red snapper marinated in rosemary, garlic, extra virgin olive oil and fresh lemons charboiled to perfection and topped with our house lemon herb marinade. With choice of one side.
More about Acropolis - St Petersburg
Item pic

 

The Library Restaurant

600 5th Street South, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
7 oz. Snapper$32.00
7oz crispy skin on snapper, ginger miso broth, fried shallots
More about The Library Restaurant
Social Roost image

 

Social Roost Kitchen and Bar

150 1st Avenue N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SNAPPER ESCOVITCH$34.00
More about Social Roost Kitchen and Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Petersburg

Lobster Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Meatball Subs

Crispy Tacos

Lobsters

White Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Petersburg to explore

Downtown St. Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

St Pete Beach

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Madeira-Redington

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Tyrone

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Grand Central District

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

South St. Petersburg - Edit

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Petersburg to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (350 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (8 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (350 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (446 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1110 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (670 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (221 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston