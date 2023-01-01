Snapper in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve snapper
Shells Seafood Restaurant
7081 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach
|6oz SNAPPER
|$15.99
6 oz Red Snapper from the Gulf of Mexico. Served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.
Coastal Taco
14601a Gulf Blvd, Maderia Beach
|WTF Snapper
|$5.50
Lettuce
Local red snapper
Grilled mushrooms
Sweet romesco sauce
Cotija
Avocado cream
Acropolis - St Petersburg
515 central ave, St.petersburg
|Grilled Red Snapper
|$39.00
Whole red snapper marinated in rosemary, garlic, extra virgin olive oil and fresh lemons charboiled to perfection and topped with our house lemon herb marinade. With choice of one side.
The Library Restaurant
600 5th Street South, St Petersburg
|7 oz. Snapper
|$32.00
7oz crispy skin on snapper, ginger miso broth, fried shallots