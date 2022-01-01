Spinach salad in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve spinach salad
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Snappers Sea Grill
5895 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach
|SPINACH SALAD(CHICKEN)
|$21.95
Blackened chicken, roasted artichoke, Mandarin oranges, toasted walnuts, delicate bell pepper slices, feta cheese, and a balsamic honey vinaigrette
|SPINACH SALAD(SHRIMP)
|$23.95
Jumbo shrimp skewer, roasted artichoke, Mandarin oranges, toasted walnuts, delicate bell pepper slices, feta cheese and a balsamic honey vinaigrette
|SPINACH SALAD(SCALLOP)
|$29.95
U10 Scallop skewer, roasted artichoke, Mandarin oranges, toasted walnuts, delicate bell pepper slices, feta cheese, and a balsamic honey vinaigrette
Annex 400 Beach
400 Beach Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg
|Sm Spinach Salad
|$6.00
Three Birds Tavern
1492 4th St N, Saint Petersburg
|Large Spinach Salad
|$12.00