Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Saint Petersburg

Go
Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve spinach salad

Snappers Sea Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Snappers Sea Grill

5895 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4.7 (2053 reviews)
Takeout
SPINACH SALAD(CHICKEN)$21.95
Blackened chicken, roasted artichoke, Mandarin oranges, toasted walnuts, delicate bell pepper slices, feta cheese, and a balsamic honey vinaigrette
SPINACH SALAD(SHRIMP)$23.95
Jumbo shrimp skewer, roasted artichoke, Mandarin oranges, toasted walnuts, delicate bell pepper slices, feta cheese and a balsamic honey vinaigrette
SPINACH SALAD(SCALLOP)$29.95
U10 Scallop skewer, roasted artichoke, Mandarin oranges, toasted walnuts, delicate bell pepper slices, feta cheese, and a balsamic honey vinaigrette
More about Snappers Sea Grill
Consumer pic

 

Annex 400 Beach

400 Beach Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sm Spinach Salad$6.00
More about Annex 400 Beach
Three Birds Tavern image

 

Three Birds Tavern

1492 4th St N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Spinach Salad$12.00
More about Three Birds Tavern
Spinach Salad image

 

The Library Restaurant

600 5th Street South, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Salad$19.00
chicken, dried cherries, goat cheese, carrots, apples, pumpkin seeds, lemon poppy seed vinaigrette
More about The Library Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Petersburg

Pork Chops

Cheesecake

Carne Asada

Greek Salad

Burritos

Garlic Bread

Caprese Salad

Quesadillas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Petersburg to explore

Downtown St. Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

St Pete Beach

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Grand Central District

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Madeira-Redington

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Tyrone

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South St. Petersburg - Edit

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Petersburg to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (301 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (8 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (301 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (985 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (190 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston