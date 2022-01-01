Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Item pic

 

727PREP

2134 9th Ave N, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Fajitas with Avocado Salsa Verde$11.95
Sliced sirloin, grilled peppers and onions. Served with grilled flour tortillas, cheese, sour cream, and Avocado Salsa.
More about 727PREP
Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

4775 34th Street South St., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa

1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Fajita Bowl$13.00
Our prime shoulder cut steak over refried beans and rice topped with grilled Poblano peppers and onions, and served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, shredded cheese, and 3 house-made flour tortillas!
More about Red Mesa
Main pic

 

Burrito Social

17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach

Avg 4 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
STEAK FAJITA$24.49
Grilled Steak-Sauteed Onions and Poblano Peppers-Queso Fresco and Monterrey Jack Cheeses-Pico-Sour Cream-Guacamole
More about Burrito Social
Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St Pete image

 

Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete

5211 Park St. N, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Fajita Taco$4.49
More about Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete

