Steak fajitas in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve steak fajitas
More about 727PREP
727PREP
2134 9th Ave N, St. Petersburg
|Steak Fajitas with Avocado Salsa Verde
|$11.95
Sliced sirloin, grilled peppers and onions. Served with grilled flour tortillas, cheese, sour cream, and Avocado Salsa.
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
4775 34th Street South St., St. Petersburg
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
More about Red Mesa
Red Mesa
1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg
|Steak Fajita Bowl
|$13.00
Our prime shoulder cut steak over refried beans and rice topped with grilled Poblano peppers and onions, and served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, shredded cheese, and 3 house-made flour tortillas!
More about Burrito Social
Burrito Social
17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach
|STEAK FAJITA
|$24.49
Grilled Steak-Sauteed Onions and Poblano Peppers-Queso Fresco and Monterrey Jack Cheeses-Pico-Sour Cream-Guacamole