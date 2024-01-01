Steak sandwiches in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
4th Street Sandwich Shop
6620 4th Street north, Saint Petersburg
|The "Baked" 4th Street 12" Steak & Cheese Sandwich!
|$15.95
Thinly shaven Boar's Head London Broil with melted provolone baked with sautéed onions and peppers. Crunchy on top soft in the middle. "Amazing"!
CD Roma Italian Restaurant
1462 66TH ST N, Saint Petersburg
|Philly Steak Sandwich
|$15.00
Chopped Rib eye, mushrooms, onions and mozzarella cheese on a toasted 9" hoagie.