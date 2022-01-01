Steak tacos in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve steak tacos
Red Mesa - Cantina
128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg
|STEAK TACO
|$5.75
GRILLED STEAK, POBLANO PEPPERS AND ONIONS AND JACK CHEESE
|KID'S STEAK TACOS
|$7.50
TWO GRILLED SIRLOIN TACOS WITH MONTERREY JACK CHEESE AND FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's - St Petersburg FL (34th St) #137
4775 34th Street South St., St. Petersburg
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Red Mesa - Mercado
1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg
|Steak Taco Salad
|$13.00
Our prime shoulder cut steak served in a homemade crispy tostada shell filled with lettuce, black bean/corn salsa, diced tomato, avocado slices, queso fresco, and a chipotle Caesar dressing!
Coastal Taco - Madeira Beach
14601a Gulf Blvd, Maderia Beach
|Weekly TACO Feature - Steak Taco
|$4.00
Providence Farms, local grass fed NY Strip steak.
Great TACOS with the best Ingredients
Locally raised sirloin steak
Avocado Lime Crema
Fresh Shredded Cotija Cheese
Fresh Shredded Lettuce
House Roasted Toreado