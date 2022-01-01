Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak tacos in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve steak tacos

Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa - Cantina

128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
STEAK TACO$5.75
GRILLED STEAK, POBLANO PEPPERS AND ONIONS AND JACK CHEESE
KID'S STEAK TACOS$7.50
TWO GRILLED SIRLOIN TACOS WITH MONTERREY JACK CHEESE AND FRENCH FRIES
Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's - St Petersburg FL (34th St) #137

4775 34th Street South St., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa - Mercado

1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Taco Salad$13.00
Our prime shoulder cut steak served in a homemade crispy tostada shell filled with lettuce, black bean/corn salsa, diced tomato, avocado slices, queso fresco, and a chipotle Caesar dressing!
Item pic

 

Coastal Taco - Madeira Beach

14601a Gulf Blvd, Maderia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Weekly TACO Feature - Steak Taco$4.00
Providence Farms, local grass fed NY Strip steak.
Great TACOS with the best Ingredients
Locally raised sirloin steak
Avocado Lime Crema
Fresh Shredded Cotija Cheese
Fresh Shredded Lettuce
House Roasted Toreado
Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St Pete image

 

Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete\r\n5211 Park St. N St. Pete, FL

5211 Park St. N, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Fajita Taco$4.49
Steak Taco Al Carbon$4.49
