Tacos in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Red Mesa

128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SHREDDED BEEF TACOS$13.00
CRISPY SHELL, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO AND JACK CHEESE. SERVED WITH SALSA AND CANTINA RICE
BAJA FISH TACO$5.75
GRILLED FRESH FISH, MEXICAN SLAW, SALSA ROJA AND BLANCA
STEAK TACO$5.75
GRILLED STEAK, POBLANO PEPPERS AND ONIONS AND JACK CHEESE
More about Red Mesa
The Getaway image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Getaway

13090 Gandy Blvd, St. Petersburg

Avg 3.8 (2798 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GROUPER TACO$18.50
Grilled, blackened, or crispy. Cilantro slaw, pico, cilantro crema. Try topped with cheddar cheese and avocado!
GRILLED SHRIMP TACOS$19.00
Cilantro slaw, pico, cilantro crema. Try it topped with cheddar cheese and fresh avocado!
More about The Getaway
Hurricane Seafood Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Hurricane Seafood Restaurant

809 Gulf Way, St. pete beach

Avg 3.5 (3491 reviews)
Takeout
TACO
TACO
More about Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

4775 34th Street South St., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Punky's Bar and Grill image

 

Punky's Bar and Grill

3063 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$11.25
Romaine & iceberg lettuce, seasoned ground beef, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapeños, salsa and sour cream served in a fried tortilla shell
More about Punky's Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

Red Mesa

1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tofu Taco Salad$9.50
Our marinated tofu served in a homemade crispy tostada shell filled with lettuce, black bean/corn salsa, diced tomato, avocado slices, queso fresco, and a chipotle Caesar dressing!
Chipotle Chicken Taco Crispy$4.25
Our pulled chipotle chicken served in a crispy corn taco shell topped with cheese, lettuce, and diced tomatoes.
Carnitas Tacos$6.75
Our slow roasted carnitas topped with aguacate tomatillo sauce and cilantro/onion served on a soft corn tortilla!
3 per order.
More about Red Mesa
Item pic

 

Burrito Social

17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach

Avg 4 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TACO TATU$17.49
9 Hour Braised Pork-Pico-Monterrey Jack-Salsa Verde and Sour Cream-Crispy Corn Shell
Poke Tacos$15.99
Bang Bang Taco$5.99
More about Burrito Social
Casita Taqueria image

TACOS • GRILL

Casita Taqueria

2663 Central Ave, St Petersburg

Avg 4.5 (304 reviews)
Takeout
Bean And Rice Taco$2.99
KIDS TACO$2.99
More about Casita Taqueria
Item pic

 

Fresco's Waterfront Bistro

300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP TACOS$17.00
GROUPER TACOS$28.00
More about Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
Taco Salad (Online) image

 

Red Mesa

4912 4th St N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Add On Crispy Beef Taco$4.50
Crispy Beef Taco with lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo and salsa
Crispy Taco (Online)$12.00
Choice of shredded chicken or brisket, lettuce Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo and salsa
Taco Salad (Online)$9.50
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with romaine lettuce, black bean-corn salsa, avocado and queso fresco with chipotle caesar dressing
More about Red Mesa
Item pic

 

Coastal Taco

14601a Gulf Blvd, Maderia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Weekly TACO Feature - FireCracker Shrimp Taco$4.00
Firecracker Shrimp Tacos - Chili Toreado, Corn, Colby Jack Cheese, Creole Aiole and our special house made Pico de Gallo.
TACO BOWL$12.00
More about Coastal Taco
Item pic

 

Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete

5211 Park St. N, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
10. Golden Tacos$13.49
Three flour or corn tortillas filled with ground beef, shredded beef or chicken & topped with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.
Available in hard shell.
35. Crispy Tacos$12.99
Two deep fried flour tortillas with ground beef, shredded beef or chicken & topped with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.
Kids Taco$5.99
More about Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete
Item pic

 

The Gray Boys Taco Stop

701 Bay Shore Drive Northeast, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Walking Taco$6.00
Bag of Doritos topped with a protein and your favorite taco style
Quesa-Taco$5.00
Homemade blue corn or flour
tortilla covered with melted cheese, a protein, and your favorite taco style
Gordo Taco$8.00
Our biggest taco! This is a flour tortilla with melted cheese a blue corn tortilla stacked on top of that with double the protein, your favorite taco style, and don't forget the salsa.
More about The Gray Boys Taco Stop
Tacos - Sculley's image

 

Sculley's Waterfront Grille

190 Boardwalk, Madeira Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos - Sculley's
(2) Flour Tortillas, Cabbage, Cheddar-Jack, Baja Sauce, Tomato, Lime Cilantro Rice & Black Beans
Tacos - The Hut
Chicken • Shrimp • Grouper
(2) Flour Tortillas, Cabbage, Cheddar-Jack, Baja Sauce, Tomato, Lime-Cilantro Rice & Black Beans
More about Sculley's Waterfront Grille
3 TACO BODEGA PLATO image

 

CRG On The Fly (Better Byrd, Taco Dirty, Sweet Soul)

4447 4th St N #1, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
TRES TACO PLATTER$10.99
1 Protein or Veggie, 2 Mexi Things, 1 Sauce
UNO TACO$4.00
1 Protein or Veggie, 2 Mexi Things, 1 Sauce
More about CRG On The Fly (Better Byrd, Taco Dirty, Sweet Soul)
Whiskey Wings Tyrone image

 

Whiskey Wings Tyrone

7022 22nd ave North, St. Petersberg

No reviews yet
Takeout
BAJA FISH TACOS$10.99
3 street tortillas with blackened, fried or grilled haddock, gourmet slaw, shredded cheese, cilantro, red onion, and drizzled with a baja cilantro lime sour cream sauce,
Served with black beans and rice
More about Whiskey Wings Tyrone
Item pic

 

The Library Restaurant

600 5th Street South, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Fish Tacos w/ Truffle Fries$19.00
chile glaze, napa slaw, pico, feta, cumin aioli, served with truffle fries
More about The Library Restaurant
Item pic

 

King of the Coop- St. Pete

6928 22nd Ave N, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TACOS
TWO TENDERS TOSSED IN YOUR HEAT, COOP'S DIRTY VEG, SHREDDED CHEESE, KING SAUCE, SEASONED FRIES, WITH A FOUNTAIN DRINK.
More about King of the Coop- St. Pete

Map

