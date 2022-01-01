Tacos in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve tacos
Red Mesa
128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg
|SHREDDED BEEF TACOS
|$13.00
CRISPY SHELL, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO AND JACK CHEESE. SERVED WITH SALSA AND CANTINA RICE
|BAJA FISH TACO
|$5.75
GRILLED FRESH FISH, MEXICAN SLAW, SALSA ROJA AND BLANCA
|STEAK TACO
|$5.75
GRILLED STEAK, POBLANO PEPPERS AND ONIONS AND JACK CHEESE
The Getaway
13090 Gandy Blvd, St. Petersburg
|GROUPER TACO
|$18.50
Grilled, blackened, or crispy. Cilantro slaw, pico, cilantro crema. Try topped with cheddar cheese and avocado!
|GRILLED SHRIMP TACOS
|$19.00
Cilantro slaw, pico, cilantro crema. Try it topped with cheddar cheese and fresh avocado!
Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
809 Gulf Way, St. pete beach
|TACO
Beef 'O' Brady's
4775 34th Street South St., St. Petersburg
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
Punky's Bar and Grill
3063 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|Taco Salad
|$11.25
Romaine & iceberg lettuce, seasoned ground beef, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapeños, salsa and sour cream served in a fried tortilla shell
Red Mesa
1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg
|Tofu Taco Salad
|$9.50
Our marinated tofu served in a homemade crispy tostada shell filled with lettuce, black bean/corn salsa, diced tomato, avocado slices, queso fresco, and a chipotle Caesar dressing!
|Chipotle Chicken Taco Crispy
|$4.25
Our pulled chipotle chicken served in a crispy corn taco shell topped with cheese, lettuce, and diced tomatoes.
|Carnitas Tacos
|$6.75
Our slow roasted carnitas topped with aguacate tomatillo sauce and cilantro/onion served on a soft corn tortilla!
3 per order.
Burrito Social
17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach
|TACO TATU
|$17.49
9 Hour Braised Pork-Pico-Monterrey Jack-Salsa Verde and Sour Cream-Crispy Corn Shell
|Poke Tacos
|$15.99
|Bang Bang Taco
|$5.99
Casita Taqueria
2663 Central Ave, St Petersburg
|Bean And Rice Taco
|$2.99
|KIDS TACO
|$2.99
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$17.00
|GROUPER TACOS
|$28.00
Red Mesa
4912 4th St N, Saint Petersburg
|Add On Crispy Beef Taco
|$4.50
Crispy Beef Taco with lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo and salsa
|Crispy Taco (Online)
|$12.00
Choice of shredded chicken or brisket, lettuce Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo and salsa
|Taco Salad (Online)
|$9.50
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with romaine lettuce, black bean-corn salsa, avocado and queso fresco with chipotle caesar dressing
Coastal Taco
14601a Gulf Blvd, Maderia Beach
|Weekly TACO Feature - FireCracker Shrimp Taco
|$4.00
Firecracker Shrimp Tacos - Chili Toreado, Corn, Colby Jack Cheese, Creole Aiole and our special house made Pico de Gallo.
|TACO BOWL
|$12.00
Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete
5211 Park St. N, St. Petersburg
|10. Golden Tacos
|$13.49
Three flour or corn tortillas filled with ground beef, shredded beef or chicken & topped with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.
Available in hard shell.
|35. Crispy Tacos
|$12.99
Two deep fried flour tortillas with ground beef, shredded beef or chicken & topped with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.
|Kids Taco
|$5.99
The Gray Boys Taco Stop
701 Bay Shore Drive Northeast, St Petersburg
|Walking Taco
|$6.00
Bag of Doritos topped with a protein and your favorite taco style
|Quesa-Taco
|$5.00
Homemade blue corn or flour
tortilla covered with melted cheese, a protein, and your favorite taco style
|Gordo Taco
|$8.00
Our biggest taco! This is a flour tortilla with melted cheese a blue corn tortilla stacked on top of that with double the protein, your favorite taco style, and don't forget the salsa.
Sculley's Waterfront Grille
190 Boardwalk, Madeira Beach
|Tacos - Sculley's
(2) Flour Tortillas, Cabbage, Cheddar-Jack, Baja Sauce, Tomato, Lime Cilantro Rice & Black Beans
|Tacos - The Hut
Chicken • Shrimp • Grouper
(2) Flour Tortillas, Cabbage, Cheddar-Jack, Baja Sauce, Tomato, Lime-Cilantro Rice & Black Beans
CRG On The Fly (Better Byrd, Taco Dirty, Sweet Soul)
4447 4th St N #1, St. Petersburg
|TRES TACO PLATTER
|$10.99
1 Protein or Veggie, 2 Mexi Things, 1 Sauce
|UNO TACO
|$4.00
1 Protein or Veggie, 2 Mexi Things, 1 Sauce
Whiskey Wings Tyrone
7022 22nd ave North, St. Petersberg
|BAJA FISH TACOS
|$10.99
3 street tortillas with blackened, fried or grilled haddock, gourmet slaw, shredded cheese, cilantro, red onion, and drizzled with a baja cilantro lime sour cream sauce,
Served with black beans and rice
The Library Restaurant
600 5th Street South, St Petersburg
|Blackened Fish Tacos w/ Truffle Fries
|$19.00
chile glaze, napa slaw, pico, feta, cumin aioli, served with truffle fries