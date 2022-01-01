Tiramisu in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve tiramisu
More about BellaBrava
BellaBrava
204 Beach Dr NE, Saint Petersburg
|TIRAMISU
|$10.99
layers of whipped mascarpone | lady fingers | espresso and vanilla | chocolate cookie crumble
More about DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go
DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go
653 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg
|Classic Tiramisu
|$4.50
Made without alcohol
|Homemade Tiramisu (made without alcohol)
|$3.00
More about Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria - St. Pete
Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria - St. Pete
945 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|Tiramisu
|$9.00
ladyfingers soaked in espresso, mascarpone, cocoa powder, powdered sugar, *raw eggs
More about Portofino Italian Ristorante
Portofino Italian Ristorante
5035 34th Street South, St. Petersburg
|Tiramisu
|$7.50