Turkey clubs in Saint Petersburg

Stella's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stella's

2914 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport

Avg 4.6 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Gulfport Turkey Club$12.95
Sliced turkey piled high with bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese
and mayo. Served on rustic sourdough bread.
More about Stella's
Item pic

 

4th Street Sandwich Shop

6620 4th Street North, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12" Boar's Head Turkey and Cheese Hoagie Sandwich$12.95
Boar's Head Oven Gold Turkey with your choice of cheese on a 12" sub roll with lettuce, tom, onion, and red wine vinaigrette.
More about 4th Street Sandwich Shop
Sip & Scoop image

 

Sip & Scoop

13015 Village Blvd Suite C, Madeira Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club Croissant$6.99
Turkey, Bacon, lettuce, tomato on a butter croissant.
More about Sip & Scoop
Main pic

 

Salty Nun

2501 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Club$15.00
Sliced turkey piled high with bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese
and mayo. Served on rustic sourdough bread.
More about Salty Nun
Turkey Club image

 

The Library Restaurant

600 5th Street South, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$17.00
turkey, ham, swiss, bacon, tomato, bibb lettuce, avocado, garlic aioli
More about The Library Restaurant

