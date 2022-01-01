Turkey clubs in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Stella's
2914 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport
|Gulfport Turkey Club
|$12.95
Sliced turkey piled high with bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese
and mayo. Served on rustic sourdough bread.
4th Street Sandwich Shop
6620 4th Street North, Saint Petersburg
|12" Boar's Head Turkey and Cheese Hoagie Sandwich
|$12.95
Boar's Head Oven Gold Turkey with your choice of cheese on a 12" sub roll with lettuce, tom, onion, and red wine vinaigrette.
Sip & Scoop
13015 Village Blvd Suite C, Madeira Beach
|Turkey Club Croissant
|$6.99
Turkey, Bacon, lettuce, tomato on a butter croissant.
Salty Nun
2501 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg
|Turkey Club
|$15.00
Sliced turkey piled high with bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese
and mayo. Served on rustic sourdough bread.