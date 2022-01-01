Downtown St. Petersburg American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Downtown St. Petersburg
More about Stillwaters Tavern
Stillwaters Tavern
224 Beach Drive N.E, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|TAVERN BURGER*
|$14.99
hand formed short rib, chuck and brisket
with sharp cheddar, thousand island,
lettuce, caramelized onion
|LARGE CAESAR SALAD*
|$10.99
chopped romaine, parmesan, harissa caesar dressing, sourdough croutons
|PAN FRIED RAMEN*
|$14.99
Chinese sausage, market veg, marinated soft boiled egg, toasted peanuts, bean sprouts, thai basil
More about Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete
199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|ALL THE WAY
|$15.00
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mozzarella, pizza sauce.
|CAESAR
|$8.00
romaine, garlic croutons, shaved Parmesan, creamy dressing
|TUNA POKE BOWL
|$15.00
ahi tuna, sesame kale, crushed peanuts, cucumber, sesame slaw, sweet chili aioli, soy pearls
More about Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|Frescos BURGER
|$15.00
|ST PETE BOWL
|$20.00
|GROUPER TACOS
|$28.00
More about The Library Restaurant
The Library Restaurant
600 5th Street South, St Petersburg
|Popular items
|Chicken Cobb
|$18.00
arugula, romaine, pickled onion, chopped egg, cucumber, bacon, tomato, gorgonzola, herbed buttermilk
|Grilled Cheese w/ Soup
|$18.00
three cheese blend, roasted tomatoes, pesto, served with tomato arrabbiata soup
|Three Bean Burger
|$17.00
whipped goat cheese, arugula, tomato, pesto, served with fries
More about Datz
Datz
180 Central Avenue, St Petersburg
|Popular items
|5 Tenders
|$11.00
Five crispy, grilled, or vegan crispy chicken tenders with your choice of two sauces.