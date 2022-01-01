Downtown St. Petersburg American restaurants you'll love

Downtown St. Petersburg restaurants
Must-try American restaurants in Downtown St. Petersburg

Stillwaters Tavern image

 

Stillwaters Tavern

224 Beach Drive N.E, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
TAVERN BURGER*$14.99
hand formed short rib, chuck and brisket
with sharp cheddar, thousand island,
lettuce, caramelized onion
LARGE CAESAR SALAD*$10.99
chopped romaine, parmesan, harissa caesar dressing, sourdough croutons
PAN FRIED RAMEN*$14.99
Chinese sausage, market veg, marinated soft boiled egg, toasted peanuts, bean sprouts, thai basil
More about Stillwaters Tavern
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete image

 

Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete

199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ALL THE WAY$15.00
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mozzarella, pizza sauce.
CAESAR$8.00
romaine, garlic croutons, shaved Parmesan, creamy dressing
TUNA POKE BOWL$15.00
ahi tuna, sesame kale, crushed peanuts, cucumber, sesame slaw, sweet chili aioli, soy pearls
More about Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro image

 

Fresco's Waterfront Bistro

300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Frescos BURGER$15.00
ST PETE BOWL$20.00
GROUPER TACOS$28.00
More about Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
The Library Restaurant image

 

The Library Restaurant

600 5th Street South, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Cobb$18.00
arugula, romaine, pickled onion, chopped egg, cucumber, bacon, tomato, gorgonzola, herbed buttermilk
Grilled Cheese w/ Soup$18.00
three cheese blend, roasted tomatoes, pesto, served with tomato arrabbiata soup
Three Bean Burger$17.00
whipped goat cheese, arugula, tomato, pesto, served with fries
More about The Library Restaurant
Datz image

 

Datz

180 Central Avenue, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Tenders$11.00
Five crispy, grilled, or vegan crispy chicken tenders with your choice of two sauces.
More about Datz
Five Bucks Drinkery image

 

Five Bucks Drinkery

247 central ave N, St. Petersberg

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Five Bucks Drinkery
Tap Room at Hollander Hotel image

 

Tap Room at Hollander Hotel

421 4th Ave N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Tap Room at Hollander Hotel

