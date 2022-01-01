Downtown St. Petersburg bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Downtown St. Petersburg
More about Red Mesa
Red Mesa
128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|CHIPS & DIP
|$10.50
QUESO BLANCO, GUACAMOLE AND REFRIED BEAN DIP, TOPPED WITH QUESO FRESCO
|QUESO BLANCO
|$7.50
AMERICAN CHEESE, JACK CHEESE AND JALAPEÑO. SERVED WITH CHIPS
|DUCK TACO
|$7.00
ORANGE BRAISED DUCK CONFIT, GRILLED PINEAPPLE, GOAT CHEESE, CILANTRO AND RED CHILE JELLY
More about The Mandarin Hide
The Mandarin Hide
231 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|Lions Tooth
|$11.00
Gin, Pear Liqueur, Dandelion Tea, Lemon, Honey
|Old Fashioned
|$12.00
Buffalo Trace-Sugar- Bitters
|Moscow Mule
|$10.00
Vodka, lime, Ginger Beer
More about Engine No. 9
Engine No. 9
56 drive MLK JR street N, SAINT PETERSBURG
|Popular items
|HAMBURGER
|$9.95
|JAMBALAYA
|$14.95
|DON CARLO
|$13.95
More about Stillwaters Tavern
Stillwaters Tavern
224 Beach Drive N.E, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|TAVERN BURGER*
|$14.99
hand formed short rib, chuck and brisket
with sharp cheddar, thousand island,
lettuce, caramelized onion
|LARGE CAESAR SALAD*
|$10.99
chopped romaine, parmesan, harissa caesar dressing, sourdough croutons
|PAN FRIED RAMEN*
|$14.99
Chinese sausage, market veg, marinated soft boiled egg, toasted peanuts, bean sprouts, thai basil
More about Floridian Social Club
Floridian Social Club
687 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|VIP LOFT MEZZANINE
|$46.73
$50 Non-Refundable Reservation Rental Fee for 1 VIP LOFT on the second floor mezzanine at the Floridian Social Club. The VIP LOFTS fit 15 guests. $250 drink minimum spend the night of the reservation plus tax and 20% gratuity. Reservation is for 8pm unless otherwise agreed.
|TABLE
|$25.00
For 1 Table Reservation at the Floridian Social Club. Reservation is for 8pm unless otherwise agreed.
|BANQUETTE
|$46.73
$50 Non-Refundable Reservation Rental Fee for 1 Banquette at the Floridian Social Club. The Banquettes fit 10-12 guests. $250 drink minimum spend the night of the reservation plus tax and 20% gratuity. Reservation is for 8pm unless otherwise agreed.
More about Red Mesa
Red Mesa
1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|Churro
|$3.25
Rolled in cinnamon and sugar
|Chips & Dip Trio
|$10.50
Guacamole, Salsa and Queso Blanco
|Cali Burrito (O)
|$11.50
Ground Beef, Fries, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo wrapped in our house-made tortilla. A SoCal Classic!
More about Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete
199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|ALL THE WAY
|$15.00
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mozzarella, pizza sauce.
|CAESAR
|$8.00
romaine, garlic croutons, shaved Parmesan, creamy dressing
|TUNA POKE BOWL
|$15.00
ahi tuna, sesame kale, crushed peanuts, cucumber, sesame slaw, sweet chili aioli, soy pearls
More about Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|Frescos BURGER
|$15.00
|ST PETE BOWL
|$20.00
|GROUPER TACOS
|$28.00
More about Sea Salt
PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRUITS
Sea Salt
183 Second Ave N, St Petersburg
|Popular items
|Boneless Whole Branzino
|$39.00
Capers, Olives, Tomatoes, Broccolini, Baked in a White Wine Sauce
|Spanish Octopus
|$18.00
Gigante Beans, Arugula, Vernaccia-Caper Sauce
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$24.00
Traditional Wagyu Beef Ragout, Parmesan Cheese
More about MacDinton's St. Pete
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
MacDinton's St. Pete
242 1st Ave N, St Petersburg
|Popular items
|Malt Vinegar Fries
|$4.00
|Apple Slaw Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.00
More about The Library Restaurant
The Library Restaurant
600 5th Street South, St Petersburg
|Popular items
|Chicken Cobb
|$18.00
arugula, romaine, pickled onion, chopped egg, cucumber, bacon, tomato, gorgonzola, herbed buttermilk
|Grilled Cheese w/ Soup
|$18.00
three cheese blend, roasted tomatoes, pesto, served with tomato arrabbiata soup
|Three Bean Burger
|$17.00
whipped goat cheese, arugula, tomato, pesto, served with fries
More about Social Roost
Social Roost
150 1st Avenue N, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|PERUVIAN HALF CHICKEN
|$28.00
1/2 Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken, Rice & Beans, Sweet Plantains, Citrus Pico de Gallo, Pio Pio Sauce
|CHICKEN TAGINE
|$26.00
North African chicken stew, saffron, orange, apricot, lime-mint yogurt, couscous
|CHICKEN PARM
|$25.00
Angel hair pasta, homemade tomato sauce* (contains pork)