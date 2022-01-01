Downtown St. Petersburg bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Downtown St. Petersburg

Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa

128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHIPS & DIP$10.50
QUESO BLANCO, GUACAMOLE AND REFRIED BEAN DIP, TOPPED WITH QUESO FRESCO
QUESO BLANCO$7.50
AMERICAN CHEESE, JACK CHEESE AND JALAPEÑO. SERVED WITH CHIPS
DUCK TACO$7.00
ORANGE BRAISED DUCK CONFIT, GRILLED PINEAPPLE, GOAT CHEESE, CILANTRO AND RED CHILE JELLY
More about Red Mesa
The Mandarin Hide image

 

The Mandarin Hide

231 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lions Tooth$11.00
Gin, Pear Liqueur, Dandelion Tea, Lemon, Honey
Old Fashioned$12.00
Buffalo Trace-Sugar- Bitters
Moscow Mule$10.00
Vodka, lime, Ginger Beer
More about The Mandarin Hide
Engine No. 9 image

 

Engine No. 9

56 drive MLK JR street N, SAINT PETERSBURG

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
HAMBURGER$9.95
JAMBALAYA$14.95
DON CARLO$13.95
More about Engine No. 9
Stillwaters Tavern image

 

Stillwaters Tavern

224 Beach Drive N.E, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
TAVERN BURGER*$14.99
hand formed short rib, chuck and brisket
with sharp cheddar, thousand island,
lettuce, caramelized onion
LARGE CAESAR SALAD*$10.99
chopped romaine, parmesan, harissa caesar dressing, sourdough croutons
PAN FRIED RAMEN*$14.99
Chinese sausage, market veg, marinated soft boiled egg, toasted peanuts, bean sprouts, thai basil
More about Stillwaters Tavern
Floridian Social Club image

 

Floridian Social Club

687 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
VIP LOFT MEZZANINE$46.73
$50 Non-Refundable Reservation Rental Fee for 1 VIP LOFT on the second floor mezzanine at the Floridian Social Club. The VIP LOFTS fit 15 guests. $250 drink minimum spend the night of the reservation plus tax and 20% gratuity. Reservation is for 8pm unless otherwise agreed.
TABLE$25.00
For 1 Table Reservation at the Floridian Social Club. Reservation is for 8pm unless otherwise agreed.
BANQUETTE$46.73
$50 Non-Refundable Reservation Rental Fee for 1 Banquette at the Floridian Social Club. The Banquettes fit 10-12 guests. $250 drink minimum spend the night of the reservation plus tax and 20% gratuity. Reservation is for 8pm unless otherwise agreed.
More about Floridian Social Club
Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa

1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Churro$3.25
Rolled in cinnamon and sugar
Chips & Dip Trio$10.50
Guacamole, Salsa and Queso Blanco
Cali Burrito (O)$11.50
Ground Beef, Fries, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo wrapped in our house-made tortilla. A SoCal Classic!
More about Red Mesa
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete image

 

Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete

199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ALL THE WAY$15.00
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mozzarella, pizza sauce.
CAESAR$8.00
romaine, garlic croutons, shaved Parmesan, creamy dressing
TUNA POKE BOWL$15.00
ahi tuna, sesame kale, crushed peanuts, cucumber, sesame slaw, sweet chili aioli, soy pearls
More about Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro image

 

Fresco's Waterfront Bistro

300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Frescos BURGER$15.00
ST PETE BOWL$20.00
GROUPER TACOS$28.00
More about Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
Sea Salt image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRUITS

Sea Salt

183 Second Ave N, St Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (2523 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless Whole Branzino$39.00
Capers, Olives, Tomatoes, Broccolini, Baked in a White Wine Sauce
Spanish Octopus$18.00
Gigante Beans, Arugula, Vernaccia-Caper Sauce
Rigatoni Bolognese$24.00
Traditional Wagyu Beef Ragout, Parmesan Cheese
More about Sea Salt
MacDinton's St. Pete image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

MacDinton's St. Pete

242 1st Ave N, St Petersburg

Avg 4.1 (1148 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Malt Vinegar Fries$4.00
Apple Slaw Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
More about MacDinton's St. Pete
The Library Restaurant image

 

The Library Restaurant

600 5th Street South, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Cobb$18.00
arugula, romaine, pickled onion, chopped egg, cucumber, bacon, tomato, gorgonzola, herbed buttermilk
Grilled Cheese w/ Soup$18.00
three cheese blend, roasted tomatoes, pesto, served with tomato arrabbiata soup
Three Bean Burger$17.00
whipped goat cheese, arugula, tomato, pesto, served with fries
More about The Library Restaurant
Five Bucks Drinkery image

 

Five Bucks Drinkery

247 central ave N, St. Petersberg

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Five Bucks Drinkery
Tap Room at Hollander Hotel image

 

Tap Room at Hollander Hotel

421 4th Ave N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Tap Room at Hollander Hotel
LINGR image

 

LINGR

400 6th St. S, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about LINGR
Social Roost image

 

Social Roost

150 1st Avenue N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PERUVIAN HALF CHICKEN$28.00
1/2 Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken, Rice & Beans, Sweet Plantains, Citrus Pico de Gallo, Pio Pio Sauce
CHICKEN TAGINE$26.00
North African chicken stew, saffron, orange, apricot, lime-mint yogurt, couscous
CHICKEN PARM$25.00
Angel hair pasta, homemade tomato sauce* (contains pork)
More about Social Roost

