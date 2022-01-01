Downtown St. Petersburg breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Downtown St. Petersburg
Red Mesa
128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|CHIPS & DIP
|$10.50
QUESO BLANCO, GUACAMOLE AND REFRIED BEAN DIP, TOPPED WITH QUESO FRESCO
|QUESO BLANCO
|$7.50
AMERICAN CHEESE, JACK CHEESE AND JALAPEÑO. SERVED WITH CHIPS
|DUCK TACO
|$7.00
ORANGE BRAISED DUCK CONFIT, GRILLED PINEAPPLE, GOAT CHEESE, CILANTRO AND RED CHILE JELLY
Red Mesa
1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|Churro
|$3.25
Rolled in cinnamon and sugar
|Chips & Dip Trio
|$10.50
Guacamole, Salsa and Queso Blanco
|Cali Burrito (O)
|$11.50
Ground Beef, Fries, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo wrapped in our house-made tortilla. A SoCal Classic!
The Library Restaurant
600 5th Street South, St Petersburg
|Popular items
|Chicken Cobb
|$18.00
arugula, romaine, pickled onion, chopped egg, cucumber, bacon, tomato, gorgonzola, herbed buttermilk
|Grilled Cheese w/ Soup
|$18.00
three cheese blend, roasted tomatoes, pesto, served with tomato arrabbiata soup
|Three Bean Burger
|$17.00
whipped goat cheese, arugula, tomato, pesto, served with fries
Datz
180 Central Avenue, St Petersburg
|Popular items
|5 Tenders
|$11.00
Five crispy, grilled, or vegan crispy chicken tenders with your choice of two sauces.
Social Roost
150 1st Avenue N, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|PERUVIAN HALF CHICKEN
|$28.00
1/2 Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken, Rice & Beans, Sweet Plantains, Citrus Pico de Gallo, Pio Pio Sauce
|CHICKEN TAGINE
|$26.00
North African chicken stew, saffron, orange, apricot, lime-mint yogurt, couscous
|CHICKEN PARM
|$25.00
Angel hair pasta, homemade tomato sauce* (contains pork)