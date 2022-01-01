Downtown St. Petersburg breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Downtown St. Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Downtown St. Petersburg

Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa

128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHIPS & DIP$10.50
QUESO BLANCO, GUACAMOLE AND REFRIED BEAN DIP, TOPPED WITH QUESO FRESCO
QUESO BLANCO$7.50
AMERICAN CHEESE, JACK CHEESE AND JALAPEÑO. SERVED WITH CHIPS
DUCK TACO$7.00
ORANGE BRAISED DUCK CONFIT, GRILLED PINEAPPLE, GOAT CHEESE, CILANTRO AND RED CHILE JELLY
More about Red Mesa
Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa

1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Churro$3.25
Rolled in cinnamon and sugar
Chips & Dip Trio$10.50
Guacamole, Salsa and Queso Blanco
Cali Burrito (O)$11.50
Ground Beef, Fries, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo wrapped in our house-made tortilla. A SoCal Classic!
More about Red Mesa
The Library Restaurant image

 

The Library Restaurant

600 5th Street South, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Cobb$18.00
arugula, romaine, pickled onion, chopped egg, cucumber, bacon, tomato, gorgonzola, herbed buttermilk
Grilled Cheese w/ Soup$18.00
three cheese blend, roasted tomatoes, pesto, served with tomato arrabbiata soup
Three Bean Burger$17.00
whipped goat cheese, arugula, tomato, pesto, served with fries
More about The Library Restaurant
Datz image

 

Datz

180 Central Avenue, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Tenders$11.00
Five crispy, grilled, or vegan crispy chicken tenders with your choice of two sauces.
More about Datz
Social Roost image

 

Social Roost

150 1st Avenue N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PERUVIAN HALF CHICKEN$28.00
1/2 Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken, Rice & Beans, Sweet Plantains, Citrus Pico de Gallo, Pio Pio Sauce
CHICKEN TAGINE$26.00
North African chicken stew, saffron, orange, apricot, lime-mint yogurt, couscous
CHICKEN PARM$25.00
Angel hair pasta, homemade tomato sauce* (contains pork)
More about Social Roost

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown St. Petersburg

Quesadillas

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Pretzels

Chips And Salsa

Tacos

Salmon

Map

More near Downtown St. Petersburg to explore

St Pete Beach

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South St. Petersburg - Edit

No reviews yet

Madeira-Redington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Tyrone

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston