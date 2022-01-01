Crispy chicken in Downtown St. Petersburg
Downtown St. Petersburg restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Red Mesa
Red Mesa
1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg
|Chipotle Chicken Taco Crispy
|$4.25
Our pulled chipotle chicken served in a crispy corn taco shell topped with cheese, lettuce, and diced tomatoes.
More about Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete
199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
|$15.50
fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.
