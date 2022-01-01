Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Downtown St. Petersburg

Go
Downtown St. Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Downtown St. Petersburg restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Fare - St. Petersburg

1235 Central Ave, St. Petersburg

Avg 4.4 (4475 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Dipping Sauce$11.00
Dreams do come true! One pint of our signature curry dipping sauce that typically comes with our Roti Canai. Pro tip: pour it on EVERYTHING
Curry Laksa Ramen$9.50
Spicy coconut curry stew brimming with shrimp, chicken, fried tofu, ramen noodles, veggies and a soft-boiled egg. Our comfort food.
Po Po Lo’s Curry$8.00
Our hearty familly recipe that has been shared for generations with veggies and chicken, served with jasmine rice.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Fare - St. Petersburg
The Library Restaurant image

 

The Library Restaurant

600 5th Street South, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Curry$24.00
almond gremolata, wild rice pilaf, sauteed kale, dark cherry balsamic
More about The Library Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown St. Petersburg

Chili

Cheesecake

Tomato Soup

Shrimp Salad

Pies

Spaghetti

Caesar Salad

Steak Tacos

Map

More near Downtown St. Petersburg to explore

St Pete Beach

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Madeira-Redington

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Tyrone

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South St. Petersburg - Edit

No reviews yet

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (301 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (557 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston