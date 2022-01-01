Curry in Downtown St. Petersburg
Downtown St. Petersburg restaurants that serve curry
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - St. Petersburg
1235 Central Ave, St. Petersburg
|Curry Dipping Sauce
|$11.00
Dreams do come true! One pint of our signature curry dipping sauce that typically comes with our Roti Canai. Pro tip: pour it on EVERYTHING
|Curry Laksa Ramen
|$9.50
Spicy coconut curry stew brimming with shrimp, chicken, fried tofu, ramen noodles, veggies and a soft-boiled egg. Our comfort food.
|Po Po Lo’s Curry
|$8.00
Our hearty familly recipe that has been shared for generations with veggies and chicken, served with jasmine rice.