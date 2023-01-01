Filet mignon in Downtown St. Petersburg
Downtown St. Petersburg restaurants that serve filet mignon
More about Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg
|Sliced Filet Mignon
|$28.00
More about Red Mesa - Cantina
Red Mesa - Cantina
128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg
|Filet Mignon Tacos.
|$17.00
Filet Tacos served in fresh made Corn Tortillas, with Bacon/Onion Jam, Tamarind Aioli, Jack Cheese, and Crispy Fried Onions. Served with Cantina Rice.
|Filet Mignon Specialty Tacos.
|$16.00
FRESH MADE CORN TORTILLAS WITH BACON-ONION JAM, JACK CHEESE, FRIED ONIONS AND TAMARIND AIOLI. SERVED WITH CANTINA RICE