Filet mignon in Downtown St. Petersburg

Downtown St. Petersburg restaurants
Downtown St. Petersburg restaurants that serve filet mignon

Fresco's Waterfront Bistro image

 

Fresco's Waterfront Bistro

300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sliced Filet Mignon$28.00
More about Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa - Cantina

128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Filet Mignon Tacos.$17.00
Filet Tacos served in fresh made Corn Tortillas, with Bacon/Onion Jam, Tamarind Aioli, Jack Cheese, and Crispy Fried Onions. Served with Cantina Rice.
Filet Mignon Specialty Tacos.$16.00
FRESH MADE CORN TORTILLAS WITH BACON-ONION JAM, JACK CHEESE, FRIED ONIONS AND TAMARIND AIOLI. SERVED WITH CANTINA RICE
More about Red Mesa - Cantina

