Downtown St. Petersburg restaurants you'll love

Red Mesa
128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|SHRIMP BURRITO
|$13.00
SEASONED GRILLED SHRIMP, MEXICAN SLAW, PICO DE GALLO AND CHIPOTLE MAYO. SERVED WITH CANTINA RICE. MAKE IT A CHIMICHANGA AND GET IT FRIED!
|CHIPS & SALSA
|$4.00
HOUSE-MADE
|QUESO BLANCO
|$7.50
AMERICAN CHEESE, JACK CHEESE AND JALAPEÑO. SERVED WITH CHIPS
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
1235 Central Ave, St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|Spring Rolls
|$4.50
Deep fried wrap with shredded veggies. served with Vietnamese vinagrette on the side | Available Veggie Friendly
|Yaki Udon
|$9.00
Thick udon noodles with sliced chicken, eggs, onions, bean sprouts, green onions, carrots, wok-fired in a savory sauce with a chili finish | Some Heat | Available Veggie Friendly
|Korean Twice Fried Wings
|$8.50
Twice fried chicken wings tossed in a garlic gochujang sauce and topped with peanuts, sesame seeds and cilantro | Some Heat
Bodega on Central
1180 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|TEMPEH SANDWICH
|$9.50
Tempeh, avocado, spicy slaw, chile-lime dressing
|POLLO SANDWICH
|$9.75
Chicken, avocado, mango, jicama, pickled chiles, cilantro, mango mayo, cuban bread
|CUBAN
|$9.75
Lechon, ham, swiss, pickles, mayo, mojo, cuban bread
The Mandarin Hide
231 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|Moscow Mule
|$10.00
Vodka, lime, Ginger Beer
|Hacienda
|$12.00
Amador Double Barrel Bourbon, Aperol, Antica Vermouth, Yellow Chartreuse
|Lions Tooth
|$11.00
Gin, Pear Liqueur, Dandelion Tea, Lemon, Honey
Engine No. 9
56 drive MLK JR street N, SAINT PETERSBURG
|Popular items
|SAGANAKI
|$14.95
|THE NO.9 DOG
|$9.25
|DEMI-GOD
|$13.75
Stillwaters Tavern
224 Beach Drive N.E, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|CHEESE STEAK FRENCH DIP*
|$14.99
shaved steak, caramelized onions, pickled jalapenos, mushrooms, cheese curds, mayo, au jus
|WARM PRETZELS*
|$11.99
cheddar fondue, pickled mustard seeds
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN*
|$14.99
housemade garlic dill pickle, duke’s
mayo, brioche bun
BellaBrava
204 Beach Dr NE, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|CAPRESE
|$12.99
heirloom & cherry tomatoes | burrata | balsamic | EVOO
|PASTA BRAVA D
|$20.99
wood-grilled chicken, fresh pappardelle, cotto ham, peas, roasted mushrooms, pecorino, asiago cream
|TRATTORIA MEATBALLS
|$13.99
asiago polenta | pomodoro | ricotta salata | basil
Red Mesa
1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|Cali Burrito
|$11.50
Ground Beef, Fries, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo wrapped in our house-made tortilla. A SoCal Classic!
|Dip Trio
|$10.50
Guacamole, salsa and queso blanco served with chips!
|Churros
|$3.25
No meal is complete without! Homemade churros tossed in cinnamon and sugar!
2 per order
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete
199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|ALL THE WAY
|$15.50
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mozzarella, pizza sauce.
|CLASSIC CHEESE
|$11.50
Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
|SLOW ROASTED STONE-OVEN WNGS
|$15.50
Soaked overnight in a secret brine, slow roasted in the oven, topped with our signature wing sauce and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a side of ginger honey mustard dipping sauce.
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|Frescos BURGER
|$15.00
|Lobster Roll
|$32.00
|GROUPER SANDWICH
|$28.00
PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRUITS
Sea Salt
183 Second Ave N, St Petersburg
|Popular items
|Boneless Whole Branzino
|$39.00
Capers, Olives, Tomatoes, Broccolini, Baked in a White Wine Sauce
|Spanish Octopus
|$18.00
Gigante Beans, Arugula, Vernaccia-Caper Sauce
|For 2
|$70.00
Please choose 1 Salad, 1 Entree & 1 Dessert Each. Whole Fish Excluded. Please Type in Special Instructions or call 727-873-7964
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
MacDinton's St. Pete
242 1st Ave N, St Petersburg
|Popular items
|Malt Vinegar Fries
|$4.00
|Avocado Chix Sand
|$12.00
|Double Caddys Burger
|$15.00
Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria
945 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|12" Funghi
|$16.00
san marzano tomato, fior di latte, mushrooms, garlic, basil, evoo
|12" Diavola
|$17.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fior de latte, mixed peppers, spicy italian sausage, basil, chili oil
|Ricotta Meatballs
|$13.00
beef, ricotta, pork & pancetta, crostini
The Library Restaurant
600 5th Street South, St Petersburg
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar
|$21.00
romaine, parmesan, tomato, chopped egg, marinated olives, pancetta, garlic crostini, house caesar
|Kid Burger
|$10.00
Plain single 4 oz. patty with white American cheese, served with fries
|Steak Sandwich
|$17.00
shaved sirloin, roasted peppers, american cheese, crispy onions, peabody sauce
Floridian Social Club
687 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|TABLE
|$25.00
For 1 Table Reservation at the Floridian Social Club. Reservation is for 8pm unless otherwise agreed.
Datz
180 Central Avenue, St Petersburg
|Popular items
|5 Tenders
|$11.00
Five crispy, grilled, or vegan crispy chicken tenders with your choice of two sauces.
Social Roost
150 1st Avenue N, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|CHICKEN TAGINE
|$26.00
North African chicken stew, saffron, orange, apricot, lime-mint yogurt, couscous
|DTSP FRIED CHICKEN
|$26.00
2 Pieces Classic Fried Chicken, Sweet Southern Slaw, Potato Salad
|BAKED GRANOLA & PEAR
|$12.00
Toasted oats, coconut, dried fruit, nuts, topped with white wine poached pear, greek yogurt, vanilla pear syrup
Intermezzo Coffee and Cocktails
1111 Central Avenue, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|4Monos GR-10 Red
|$22.00
|Caffe Latte
|$4.21
|Cold Brew
|$4.00
The Crafty Squirrel
259 Central Ave, St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|VERY GOUD-A CALZONE
|$12.00
|PEPPERONI & SAUSAGE. - PIZZA 14"
|$15.00
Dracula's Legacy
111 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg
Naked Farmer
200 Central Avenue #150, St. Petersburg
Cassis St. Pete
170 Beach Dr Ne, Saint Petersburg