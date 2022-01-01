Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Downtown St. Petersburg restaurants you'll love

Go
Downtown St. Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Must-try Downtown St. Petersburg restaurants

Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa

128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SHRIMP BURRITO$13.00
SEASONED GRILLED SHRIMP, MEXICAN SLAW, PICO DE GALLO AND CHIPOTLE MAYO. SERVED WITH CANTINA RICE. MAKE IT A CHIMICHANGA AND GET IT FRIED!
CHIPS & SALSA$4.00
HOUSE-MADE
QUESO BLANCO$7.50
AMERICAN CHEESE, JACK CHEESE AND JALAPEÑO. SERVED WITH CHIPS
More about Red Mesa
Hawkers Asian Street Food image

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

1235 Central Ave, St. Petersburg

Avg 4.4 (4475 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spring Rolls$4.50
Deep fried wrap with shredded veggies. served with Vietnamese vinagrette on the side | Available Veggie Friendly
Yaki Udon$9.00
Thick udon noodles with sliced chicken, eggs, onions, bean sprouts, green onions, carrots, wok-fired in a savory sauce with a chili finish | Some Heat | Available Veggie Friendly
Korean Twice Fried Wings$8.50
Twice fried chicken wings tossed in a garlic gochujang sauce and topped with peanuts, sesame seeds and cilantro | Some Heat
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Bodega on Central image

 

Bodega on Central

1180 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TEMPEH SANDWICH$9.50
Tempeh, avocado, spicy slaw, chile-lime dressing
POLLO SANDWICH$9.75
Chicken, avocado, mango, jicama, pickled chiles, cilantro, mango mayo, cuban bread
CUBAN$9.75
Lechon, ham, swiss, pickles, mayo, mojo, cuban bread
More about Bodega on Central
The Mandarin Hide image

 

The Mandarin Hide

231 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Moscow Mule$10.00
Vodka, lime, Ginger Beer
Hacienda$12.00
Amador Double Barrel Bourbon, Aperol, Antica Vermouth, Yellow Chartreuse
Lions Tooth$11.00
Gin, Pear Liqueur, Dandelion Tea, Lemon, Honey
More about The Mandarin Hide
Engine No. 9 image

 

Engine No. 9

56 drive MLK JR street N, SAINT PETERSBURG

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SAGANAKI$14.95
THE NO.9 DOG$9.25
DEMI-GOD$13.75
More about Engine No. 9
Stillwaters Tavern image

 

Stillwaters Tavern

224 Beach Drive N.E, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHEESE STEAK FRENCH DIP*$14.99
shaved steak, caramelized onions, pickled jalapenos, mushrooms, cheese curds, mayo, au jus
WARM PRETZELS*$11.99
cheddar fondue, pickled mustard seeds
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN*$14.99
housemade garlic dill pickle, duke’s
mayo, brioche bun
More about Stillwaters Tavern
BellaBrava image

 

BellaBrava

204 Beach Dr NE, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CAPRESE$12.99
heirloom & cherry tomatoes | burrata | balsamic | EVOO
PASTA BRAVA D$20.99
wood-grilled chicken, fresh pappardelle, cotto ham, peas, roasted mushrooms, pecorino, asiago cream
TRATTORIA MEATBALLS$13.99
asiago polenta | pomodoro | ricotta salata | basil
More about BellaBrava
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete image

 

Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete

199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ALL THE WAY$15.50
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mozzarella, pizza sauce.
CLASSIC CHEESE$11.50
Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
SLOW ROASTED STONE-OVEN WNGS$15.50
Soaked overnight in a secret brine, slow roasted in the oven, topped with our signature wing sauce and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a side of ginger honey mustard dipping sauce.
More about Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro image

 

Fresco's Waterfront Bistro

300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Frescos BURGER$15.00
Lobster Roll$32.00
GROUPER SANDWICH$28.00
More about Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
Sea Salt image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRUITS

Sea Salt

183 Second Ave N, St Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (2523 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Whole Branzino$39.00
Capers, Olives, Tomatoes, Broccolini, Baked in a White Wine Sauce
Spanish Octopus$18.00
Gigante Beans, Arugula, Vernaccia-Caper Sauce
For 2$70.00
Please choose 1 Salad, 1 Entree & 1 Dessert Each. Whole Fish Excluded. Please Type in Special Instructions or call 727-873-7964
More about Sea Salt
MacDinton's St. Pete image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

MacDinton's St. Pete

242 1st Ave N, St Petersburg

Avg 4.1 (1148 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Malt Vinegar Fries$4.00
Avocado Chix Sand$12.00
Double Caddys Burger$15.00
More about MacDinton's St. Pete
Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria image

 

Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria

945 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
12" Funghi$16.00
san marzano tomato, fior di latte, mushrooms, garlic, basil, evoo
12" Diavola$17.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fior de latte, mixed peppers, spicy italian sausage, basil, chili oil
Ricotta Meatballs$13.00
beef, ricotta, pork & pancetta, crostini
More about Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria
The Library Restaurant image

 

The Library Restaurant

600 5th Street South, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Caesar$21.00
romaine, parmesan, tomato, chopped egg, marinated olives, pancetta, garlic crostini, house caesar
Kid Burger$10.00
Plain single 4 oz. patty with white American cheese, served with fries
Steak Sandwich$17.00
shaved sirloin, roasted peppers, american cheese, crispy onions, peabody sauce
More about The Library Restaurant
Floridian Social Club image

 

Floridian Social Club

687 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
TABLE$25.00
For 1 Table Reservation at the Floridian Social Club. Reservation is for 8pm unless otherwise agreed.
More about Floridian Social Club
Datz image

 

Datz

180 Central Avenue, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Tenders$11.00
Five crispy, grilled, or vegan crispy chicken tenders with your choice of two sauces.
More about Datz
Five Bucks Drinkery image

 

Five Bucks Drinkery

247 central ave N, St. Petersberg

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Five Bucks Drinkery
Tap Room at Hollander Hotel image

 

Tap Room at Hollander Hotel

421 4th Ave N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Tap Room at Hollander Hotel
LINGR image

 

LINGR

400 6th St. S, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about LINGR
Social Roost image

 

Social Roost

150 1st Avenue N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHICKEN TAGINE$26.00
North African chicken stew, saffron, orange, apricot, lime-mint yogurt, couscous
DTSP FRIED CHICKEN$26.00
2 Pieces Classic Fried Chicken, Sweet Southern Slaw, Potato Salad
BAKED GRANOLA & PEAR$12.00
Toasted oats, coconut, dried fruit, nuts, topped with white wine poached pear, greek yogurt, vanilla pear syrup
More about Social Roost
Intermezzo Coffee and Cocktails image

 

Intermezzo Coffee and Cocktails

1111 Central Avenue, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Popular items
4Monos GR-10 Red$22.00
Caffe Latte$4.21
Cold Brew$4.00
More about Intermezzo Coffee and Cocktails
The Crafty Squirrel image

 

The Crafty Squirrel

259 Central Ave, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Popular items
VERY GOUD-A CALZONE$12.00
PEPPERONI & SAUSAGE. - PIZZA 14"$15.00
More about The Crafty Squirrel
The Oyster Bar image

 

The Oyster Bar

249 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
More about The Oyster Bar
Dracula's Legacy image

 

Dracula's Legacy

111 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
More about Dracula's Legacy
Naked Farmer image

 

Naked Farmer

200 Central Avenue #150, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
More about Naked Farmer
Cassis St. Pete image

 

Cassis St. Pete

170 Beach Dr Ne, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Cassis St. Pete

