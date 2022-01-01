Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grand Central District restaurants you'll love

Go
Grand Central District restaurants
Toast

Grand Central District's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean
Mediterranean
Greek
Greek
Middle eastern
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Grand Central District restaurants

Casita Taqueria image

TACOS • GRILL

Casita Taqueria

2663 Central Ave, St Petersburg

Avg 4.5 (304 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
POLLO VERDE$3.50
CAMARONES$4.25
CARNITAS$3.35
More about Casita Taqueria
Baba on Central image

 

Baba on Central

2701 Central Ave, st petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Beets$15.00
labneh, marcona almonds, mint
Roasted Chicken
lemon, salsa verde
CHICKEN PITA$12.00
Grilled chicken, salsa verde
More about Baba on Central
Restaurant banner

 

BANDIT

2662 Central Avenue Florida 33712, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Popular items
Maple Bourbon Latte$5.75
Maple Bourbon is our fall/winter favorite, back again for another season of coziness, no matter the weather! Available hot or iced with your choice of milk.
Made with espresso + your choice of milk + our housemade syrup — Grade A Pure Vermont maple syrup, Kentucky bourbon (no alcohol), Madagascar vanilla bean, demerara sugar, star anise, and sea salt.
Garnished with a dusting of DONA "Zero Waste Spice Dust" (cinnamon, cardamom, black tea, cloves, black peppercorn).
12oz hot. 16oz iced.
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.00
SOFT SCRAMBLED EGGS • CHIVES • KEWPIE • AMERICAN CHEESE • ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN.
Vegan Burrito$11.00
LEMON HERB RICE • LEBANESE CHICKPEAS • ZA’ATAR ROASTED DELICATA SQUASH • TAHINI CABBAGE SLAW • CUCUMBER TOMATO RELISH • CASHEW TZATZIKI SAUCE • SERVED ON FLOUR TORTILLA (OR SELECT BOWL)
More about BANDIT
Avid Brewing Company image

 

Avid Brewing Company

1745 1st Avenue South, St.Petersburg

No reviews yet
More about Avid Brewing Company
Wild Child image

SANDWICHES

Wild Child

2710 Central Ave, St. petersberg

Avg 5 (44 reviews)
More about Wild Child

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Grand Central District

Burritos

Map

More near Grand Central District to explore

Downtown St. Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

St Pete Beach

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Madeira-Redington

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Tyrone

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South St. Petersburg - Edit

No reviews yet

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (276 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1337 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston