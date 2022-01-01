Midtown restaurants you'll love

Toast

Midtown's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Midtown restaurants

Punky's Bar and Grill image

 

Punky's Bar and Grill

3063 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Salad$10.95
Romaine & iceberg lettuce, seasoned ground beef, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapeños, salsa and sour cream served in a fried tortilla shell
Rachel Sandwich$14.25
Sliced turkey breast topped with tangy sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and creamy swiss cheese served on marbled rye bread
Classic Burger$13.25
A perfectly cooked hamburger made just how you like it
More about Punky's Bar and Grill
TROPHY FISH image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

TROPHY FISH

2060 Central Ave, St. Petersburg

Avg 4.4 (266 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Curbside Salty Dawg$11.50
Ketel one Grapefruit, Pamplemousse, Rose, Grapefruit juice, vanilla salt
MAHI$23.50
Fresh caught gulf grouper 6oz, pick how you would like it prepared and the type of meal.
Sammy- LTO, side of rice and beans
Tacos- Mango/Pineapple Salsa, purple cabbage
Salad- Kale, tomatos, onions, carrots
Plate- Fish, side of beans and rice
Grouper has a mild yet distinct flavor, somewhere between Bass and Halibut. The taste of most Grouper is similar, with slight differences in flavor and texture, depending on size, species and location of harvest. Red Grouper is sweeter and milder than Black Grouper.
HUSHIES$6.00
8 Corn fritters, with a hint of jalapeno garlic aioli
More about TROPHY FISH
Urban Brew & BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Brew & BBQ

2601 Central Ave, St Petersburg

Avg 4 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Smoked Gouda, Cheddar, and Parmesan cheese with bacon in a made-to-order skillet. It’s what we’re known for!
St.Louis Ribs
Tender smoked ribs neatly trimmed and
liberally doused with our house rub, a nice,
balanced blend with a little kick.
Fried Chicken$16.00
Our award-winning recipe features fresh
chicken brined in our signature herb blend before it’s hand breaded and fried to a golden brown. Includes a breast, leg, and thigh and your choice of one side.
More about Urban Brew & BBQ
