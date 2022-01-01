Midtown restaurants you'll love
Midtown's top cuisines
Must-try Midtown restaurants
More about Punky's Bar and Grill
Punky's Bar and Grill
3063 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|Taco Salad
|$10.95
Romaine & iceberg lettuce, seasoned ground beef, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapeños, salsa and sour cream served in a fried tortilla shell
|Rachel Sandwich
|$14.25
Sliced turkey breast topped with tangy sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and creamy swiss cheese served on marbled rye bread
|Classic Burger
|$13.25
A perfectly cooked hamburger made just how you like it
More about TROPHY FISH
SEAFOOD • GRILL
TROPHY FISH
2060 Central Ave, St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|Curbside Salty Dawg
|$11.50
Ketel one Grapefruit, Pamplemousse, Rose, Grapefruit juice, vanilla salt
|MAHI
|$23.50
Fresh caught gulf grouper 6oz, pick how you would like it prepared and the type of meal.
Sammy- LTO, side of rice and beans
Tacos- Mango/Pineapple Salsa, purple cabbage
Salad- Kale, tomatos, onions, carrots
Plate- Fish, side of beans and rice
Grouper has a mild yet distinct flavor, somewhere between Bass and Halibut. The taste of most Grouper is similar, with slight differences in flavor and texture, depending on size, species and location of harvest. Red Grouper is sweeter and milder than Black Grouper.
|HUSHIES
|$6.00
8 Corn fritters, with a hint of jalapeno garlic aioli
More about Urban Brew & BBQ
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Brew & BBQ
2601 Central Ave, St Petersburg
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
Smoked Gouda, Cheddar, and Parmesan cheese with bacon in a made-to-order skillet. It’s what we’re known for!
|St.Louis Ribs
Tender smoked ribs neatly trimmed and
liberally doused with our house rub, a nice,
balanced blend with a little kick.
|Fried Chicken
|$16.00
Our award-winning recipe features fresh
chicken brined in our signature herb blend before it’s hand breaded and fried to a golden brown. Includes a breast, leg, and thigh and your choice of one side.