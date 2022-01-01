Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Midtown

Go
Midtown restaurants
Toast

Midtown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Punky's Bar and Grill image

 

Punky's Bar and Grill

3063 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brie Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Grilled chicken breast smothered in a creamy brie cheese topped with mixed greens, tomatoes, basil & sun-dried tomato aioli served on a toasted bun
More about Punky's Bar and Grill
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Brew & BBQ

2601 Central Ave, St Petersburg

Avg 4 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$13.25
Crispy fried or blackened chicken breast, topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, and your choice of BBQ sauce.
1/2 lb Pulled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Hickory smoked and then pulled and lightly seasoned with sweet BBQ sauce.
More about Urban Brew & BBQ

