Chicken sandwiches in Midtown
Midtown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Punky's Bar and Grill
Punky's Bar and Grill
3063 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|Brie Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Grilled chicken breast smothered in a creamy brie cheese topped with mixed greens, tomatoes, basil & sun-dried tomato aioli served on a toasted bun
More about Urban Brew & BBQ
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Brew & BBQ
2601 Central Ave, St Petersburg
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.25
Crispy fried or blackened chicken breast, topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, and your choice of BBQ sauce.
|1/2 lb Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Hickory smoked and then pulled and lightly seasoned with sweet BBQ sauce.