Chicken tenders in
Midtown
/
Saint Petersburg
/
Midtown
/
Chicken Tenders
Midtown restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Punky's Bar and Grill
3063 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders
$10.75
Lightly breaded and fried, served with your choice of a dipping sauce
More about Punky's Bar and Grill
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Brew & BBQ
2601 Central Ave, St Petersburg
Avg 4
(152 reviews)
Chicken Tenders and Fries
$10.25
More about Urban Brew & BBQ
