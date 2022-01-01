Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Midtown

Go
Midtown restaurants
Toast

Midtown restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Punky's Bar and Grill image

 

Punky's Bar and Grill

3063 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$10.75
Lightly breaded and fried, served with your choice of a dipping sauce
More about Punky's Bar and Grill
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Brew & BBQ

2601 Central Ave, St Petersburg

Avg 4 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders and Fries$10.25
More about Urban Brew & BBQ
Map

Map

