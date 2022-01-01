South St. Petersburg - Edit restaurants you'll love
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
4775 34th Street South St., St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|Lighter Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
|BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
More about Skyway Jacks Restaurant
Skyway Jacks Restaurant
2795 34th street south, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|Bacon (5 Slices)*
|$3.25
|Egg Sandwich
|$3.75
|Country Fried Steak Bkfast
|$9.95
More about Mullets Fish Camp & Market
Mullets Fish Camp & Market
3901 6th St. S., St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|Mahi Sandwich
|$10.99
|Mullet's Burger
|$12.99
|Oyster Po Boy
|$13.99
More about Portofino Italian Ristorante
Portofino Italian Ristorante
5035 34th Street South, St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|Large Pizza
|$15.00
16 inch Napolitina (New York style) thin crust
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$17.00
Sliced eggplant with layers of mozzarella cheese & seasonings
|Fettuccini Alfredo
|$16.00
The classic rich alfredo sauce with parmigiano cheese over Fettuccini.