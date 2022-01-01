South St. Petersburg - Edit restaurants you'll love

Go
South St. Petersburg - Edit restaurants
Toast

South St. Petersburg - Edit's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Scroll right

Must-try South St. Petersburg - Edit restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

4775 34th Street South St., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Skyway Jacks Restaurant image

 

Skyway Jacks Restaurant

2795 34th street south, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon (5 Slices)*$3.25
Egg Sandwich$3.75
Country Fried Steak Bkfast$9.95
More about Skyway Jacks Restaurant
Mullets Fish Camp & Market image

 

Mullets Fish Camp & Market

3901 6th St. S., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mahi Sandwich$10.99
Mullet's Burger$12.99
Oyster Po Boy$13.99
More about Mullets Fish Camp & Market
Portofino Italian Ristorante image

 

Portofino Italian Ristorante

5035 34th Street South, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Pizza$15.00
16 inch Napolitina (New York style) thin crust
Eggplant Parmigiana$17.00
Sliced eggplant with layers of mozzarella cheese & seasonings
Fettuccini Alfredo$16.00
The classic rich alfredo sauce with parmigiano cheese over Fettuccini.
More about Portofino Italian Ristorante

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in South St. Petersburg - Edit

Tacos

Fish Tacos

Map

More near South St. Petersburg - Edit to explore

Downtown St. Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

St Pete Beach

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Madeira-Redington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Tyrone

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston