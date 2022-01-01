St Pete Beach bars & lounges you'll love
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
809 Gulf Way, St. pete beach
Popular items
Hurricane Burger
$12.75
100% Flame Grilled Angus Beef.
Shrimp Dinner
Jumbo Shrimp. Peeled and de-veined with tails on.
Ultimate Fresh Grouper Dinner
$24.75
Prepared your way
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Snappers Sea Grill
5895 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach
Popular items
BLUE TUNA
$14.95
"Named one of six to remember" ~ Tampa Tribune
Rolled in cracked black pepper, char-grilled rare over petite greens, sides of Wasabi and pickled ginger finished with our famous Blueberry Teriyaki!
CONTAINS SOY, GLUTEN, BLUEBERRIES, AND SEAFOOD
RISOTTO OCEANA
$32.95
Pan-seared diver scallops, jumbo shrimp over roasted garlic Parmesan risotto. With lemon-basil oil, diced Roma tomatoes, fried leek garnish.
All entrees come with house salad and flatbread.
CONTAINS SHELLFISH, DAIRY, AND GLUTEN
COCONUT CRUSTED MAHI MAHI
$26.95
Baked with Coco-Cashew crust, over a mango chutney. Served with a grilled banana and potato puff pastry.
All entrees come with house salad and flatbread.
CONTAINS NUTS, MANGO, SEAFOOD, AND DAIRY
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Caddy's Treasure Island
9000 W Gulf Blvd, Treasure Island
Popular items
METAL STRAW
$1.00