St Pete Beach seafood restaurants you'll love

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood
7081 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach
|SEAFOOD PASTA
|$16.99
Shrimp, scallops and clams tossed with linguine in our garlic and white wine cream sauce.
|SALMON FELIX
|$19.99
Oscar's former roommate! Fresh salmon topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and roasted red peppers in a lobster cream sauce. Served with our seasoned rice over asparagus.
|SHRIMP AND SCALLOP PASTA
|$14.99
Marinated shrimp and sweet bay scallops tossed in linguini with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
809 Gulf Way, St. pete beach
|Hurricane Burger
|$12.75
100% Flame Grilled Angus Beef.
|Shrimp Dinner
Jumbo Shrimp. Peeled and de-veined with tails on.
|Ultimate Fresh Grouper Dinner
|$24.75
Prepared your way
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Snappers Sea Grill
5895 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach
|BLUE TUNA
|$14.95
"Named one of six to remember" ~ Tampa Tribune
Rolled in cracked black pepper, char-grilled rare over petite greens, sides of Wasabi and pickled ginger finished with our famous Blueberry Teriyaki!
CONTAINS SOY, GLUTEN, BLUEBERRIES, AND SEAFOOD
|RISOTTO OCEANA
|$32.95
Pan-seared diver scallops, jumbo shrimp over roasted garlic Parmesan risotto. With lemon-basil oil, diced Roma tomatoes, fried leek garnish.
All entrees come with house salad and flatbread.
CONTAINS SHELLFISH, DAIRY, AND GLUTEN
|COCONUT CRUSTED MAHI MAHI
|$26.95
Baked with Coco-Cashew crust, over a mango chutney. Served with a grilled banana and potato puff pastry.
All entrees come with house salad and flatbread.
CONTAINS NUTS, MANGO, SEAFOOD, AND DAIRY