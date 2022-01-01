St Pete Beach seafood restaurants you'll love

St Pete Beach restaurants
Must-try seafood restaurants in St Pete Beach

Shells Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood

7081 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4.5 (2008 reviews)
Popular items
SEAFOOD PASTA$16.99
Shrimp, scallops and clams tossed with linguine in our garlic and white wine cream sauce.
SALMON FELIX$19.99
Oscar's former roommate! Fresh salmon topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and roasted red peppers in a lobster cream sauce. Served with our seasoned rice over asparagus.
SHRIMP AND SCALLOP PASTA$14.99
Marinated shrimp and sweet bay scallops tossed in linguini with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.
Hurricane Seafood Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Hurricane Seafood Restaurant

809 Gulf Way, St. pete beach

Avg 3.5 (3491 reviews)
Popular items
Hurricane Burger$12.75
100% Flame Grilled Angus Beef.
Shrimp Dinner
Jumbo Shrimp. Peeled and de-veined with tails on.
Ultimate Fresh Grouper Dinner$24.75
Prepared your way
Snappers Sea Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Snappers Sea Grill

5895 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4.7 (2053 reviews)
Popular items
BLUE TUNA$14.95
"Named one of six to remember" ~ Tampa Tribune
Rolled in cracked black pepper, char-grilled rare over petite greens, sides of Wasabi and pickled ginger finished with our famous Blueberry Teriyaki!
CONTAINS SOY, GLUTEN, BLUEBERRIES, AND SEAFOOD
RISOTTO OCEANA$32.95
Pan-seared diver scallops, jumbo shrimp over roasted garlic Parmesan risotto. With lemon-basil oil, diced Roma tomatoes, fried leek garnish.
All entrees come with house salad and flatbread.
CONTAINS SHELLFISH, DAIRY, AND GLUTEN
COCONUT CRUSTED MAHI MAHI$26.95
Baked with Coco-Cashew crust, over a mango chutney. Served with a grilled banana and potato puff pastry.
All entrees come with house salad and flatbread.
CONTAINS NUTS, MANGO, SEAFOOD, AND DAIRY
Caddy's St. Pete Beach image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Caddy's St. Pete Beach

5501 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4 (340 reviews)
