Tyrone restaurants you'll love

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
2773 66th St. North, St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|KRAB RANGOON
|$8.50
House-made creamy kani kama* mix. Served with plum sauce.
|CALIFORNIA ROLL
|$9.00
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, mayo and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, masago and sesame seeds.
|SIRLOIN
|$19.25
*Sirloin. Served with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
CD Roma Restaurant
1462 66TH ST N, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|Chicken Piccata
|$15.00
Pan fried chicken with a caper and lemon butter sauce served over pasta.
|Calzone
|$11.00
Open faced and filled with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. Served with sauce choice on the side.
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$14.00
Served with pasta
Whiskey Wings Tyrone
7022 22nd ave North, St. Petersberg
|Popular items
|10 BREADED WINGS**
|$16.99
10 famous bone in wings
|ONION RINGS
|$8.99
Beer battered onion rings served with a creamy horsey sauce
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$10.99
8 breaded mozzarella sticks fried golden, served with marinara