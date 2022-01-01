Tyrone restaurants you'll love

Toast

Tyrone's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Tyrone restaurants

Kobe image

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

2773 66th St. North, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
KRAB RANGOON$8.50
House-made creamy kani kama* mix. Served with plum sauce.
CALIFORNIA ROLL$9.00
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, mayo and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, masago and sesame seeds.
SIRLOIN$19.25
*Sirloin. Served with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
CD Roma Restaurant image

 

CD Roma Restaurant

1462 66TH ST N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Piccata$15.00
Pan fried chicken with a caper and lemon butter sauce served over pasta.
Calzone$11.00
Open faced and filled with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. Served with sauce choice on the side.
Eggplant Parmigiana$14.00
Served with pasta
More about CD Roma Restaurant
Whiskey Wings Tyrone image

 

Whiskey Wings Tyrone

7022 22nd ave North, St. Petersberg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 BREADED WINGS**$16.99
10 famous bone in wings
ONION RINGS$8.99
Beer battered onion rings served with a creamy horsey sauce
MOZZARELLA STICKS$10.99
8 breaded mozzarella sticks fried golden, served with marinara
More about Whiskey Wings Tyrone
