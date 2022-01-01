Tyrone bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Tyrone
More about CD Roma Restaurant
CD Roma Restaurant
1462 66TH ST N, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|Chicken Piccata
|$15.00
Pan fried chicken with a caper and lemon butter sauce served over pasta.
|Calzone
|$11.00
Open faced and filled with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. Served with sauce choice on the side.
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$14.00
Served with pasta
More about Whiskey Wings Tyrone
Whiskey Wings Tyrone
7022 22nd ave North, St. Petersberg
|Popular items
|10 BREADED WINGS**
|$16.99
10 famous bone in wings
|ONION RINGS
|$8.99
Beer battered onion rings served with a creamy horsey sauce
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$10.99
8 breaded mozzarella sticks fried golden, served with marinara