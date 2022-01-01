Chicken sandwiches in Tyrone
Tyrone restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about CD Roma Restaurant
CD Roma Restaurant
1462 66TH ST N, Saint Petersburg
|Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
|$11.00
More about Whiskey Wings Tyrone
Whiskey Wings Tyrone
7022 22nd ave North, St. Petersberg
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.99
House favorite! Breaded chicken breast fried golden, tossed with your choice of sauce, with spring mix, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.99
Char-grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese , apple wood smoked bacon, avocado, spring mix, tomato, red onion, and a sriracha ranch drizzle