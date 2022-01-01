Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Tyrone

Go
Tyrone restaurants
Toast

Tyrone restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

CD Roma Restaurant image

 

CD Roma Restaurant

1462 66TH ST N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$11.00
More about CD Roma Restaurant
Whiskey Wings Tyrone image

 

Whiskey Wings Tyrone

7022 22nd ave North, St. Petersberg

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
House favorite! Breaded chicken breast fried golden, tossed with your choice of sauce, with spring mix, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
Char-grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese , apple wood smoked bacon, avocado, spring mix, tomato, red onion, and a sriracha ranch drizzle
More about Whiskey Wings Tyrone

Browse other tasty dishes in Tyrone

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Tyrone to explore

Downtown St. Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

St Pete Beach

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Madeira-Redington

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

South St. Petersburg - Edit

No reviews yet

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston