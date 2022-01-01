Chicken pizza in Saint Robert
Saint Robert restaurants that serve chicken pizza
More about Z Bar and Grill
Z Bar and Grill
127 Vickie Lynn Lane, Saint Robert
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with fresh bacon and covered in homemade ranch dressing
More about Pappos Pizzeria - St Robert MO
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pappos Pizzeria - St Robert MO
141 St Robert Blvd, St Robert
|12" CHICKEN CAESAR PIZZA
|$16.99
Creamy Caesar base, mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, seasoned chicken breast, after baking topped with Caesar salad & Parmesan cheese. Anchovy’s optional extra.
|8" CHICKEN CAESAR PIZZA
|$9.99
Creamy Caesar base, mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, seasoned chicken breast, after baking topped with Caesar salad & Parmesan cheese. Anchovy’s optional extra.
|14" CHICKEN CAESAR PIZZA
|$19.99
Creamy Caesar base, mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, seasoned chicken breast, after baking topped with Caesar salad & Parmesan cheese. Anchovy’s optional extra.