Chicken salad in Saint Robert
Saint Robert restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Z Bar and Grill
Z Bar and Grill
127 Vickie Lynn Lane, Saint Robert
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, red onions, parmesan cheese, croutons and toasted Focaccia bread
More about Route 66 Taco & Wing Company
Route 66 Taco & Wing Company
946 Missouri Ave, SAINT ROBERT
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.69
Honey Buffalo chicken, cheese, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, green onion, tomato, tortilla strips, jalapeno, on a bed of lettuce