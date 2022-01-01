Saint Simons Island restaurants you'll love

Go
Saint Simons Island restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Saint Simons Island

Saint Simons Island's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try Saint Simons Island restaurants

Georgia Sea Grill image

 

Georgia Sea Grill

407 Mallery St, Saint Simons Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon$28.00
Shrimp & Grits$24.00
Bowl - Crab Soup$7.00
More about Georgia Sea Grill
Gnat's Landing image

 

Gnat's Landing

310 Redfern Village, Saint Simons Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fingers$9.99
Fries$2.99
Patty Melt$11.99
More about Gnat's Landing
Iguana's Seafood Restaurant image

 

Iguana's Seafood Restaurant

303 Mallery St, Saint Simons Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$2.99
1 lb. Shrimp by Weight$28.99
Combo Platter$25.99
More about Iguana's Seafood Restaurant
Chubs Diner image

 

Chubs Diner

203 Edwards Plaza, SSI

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Sandwich$3.50
Grilled Cheese$7.00
The Usual Suspects$9.00
More about Chubs Diner
Porch image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

Porch

549 Ocean Blvd, St. Simons Island

Avg 4.6 (1495 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MOTHER CLUCKER$10.00
Why bread was invented. Fried chicken breast, PVC pimento cheese, sliced pickles + 1 side Choose your heat
CATFISH PLATE$14.00
If chickens could swim. Farm raised, southern fried. Choose your heat.
2 good pieces + 2 sides + white bread + Porch handmade tarter sauce
LITTLE WHITE$11.00
1 breast/wing quarter
More about Porch
Palm Coast Coffee image

 

Palm Coast Coffee

318 Mallery Street, Saint Simons Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mediterranean Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, Kalamata olives, and tzatziki.
Garden Veggie$12.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, avocado, sprouts, basil pesto, herb cream cheese on toasted multi-grain bread.
Ham, Apple and Cheddar Panini$12.00
Oven roasted ham, granny smith apples, arugula, white cheddar, and honey mustard.
More about Palm Coast Coffee
Barrier Island Brewing image

SALADS

Barrier Island Brewing

1226 Ocean Blvd, St Simons

Avg 4.8 (471 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half Wings - Take Out$9.00
Super Salad - Take Out$13.00
Beer Cheese Dip - Take Out$12.00
More about Barrier Island Brewing
Bubba Garcia’s Cantina image

 

Bubba Garcia’s Cantina

200 Redfern Village, Saint Simons Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Shrimp$6.00
Fajitas$15.50
Chimichanga$11.00
More about Bubba Garcia’s Cantina
V Pizza image

 

V Pizza

600 Sea Island Rd, Saint Simons Isl

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MARGHERITA- SIGNATURE$16.50
Shredded Mozz, San Marzano tomato sauce, bufala mozzarella, fresh basil
MEATBALL SAN MARZANO$9.50
all natural meatballs, no breading,
V’s homemade San Marzano
tomato sauce. GLUTEN FREE.
SIDE ITALIAN SALAD$6.00
spring mix, fresh tomato, cucumber, shaved parmigiano reggiano
More about V Pizza
Rafters image

 

Rafters

315 1/2 Mallery St., Saint Simons Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rafters
Ziggy's image

 

Ziggy's

206 Retreat Village, Saint Simons Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Ziggy's
Restaurant banner

 

Dorothy's Cocktail & Oyster Bar

12 Market St., St. Simons

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Dorothy's Cocktail & Oyster Bar
V Pizza image

 

V Pizza

600 Sea Island Rd, Saint Simons Isl

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about V Pizza
Main pic

 

Brogen's South

200 pier alley, Saint Simons Isl

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Brogen's South
Bennie's Red Barn image

 

Bennie's Red Barn

5514 Frederica Road, Saint Simons Isl

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bennie's Red Barn
Restaurant banner

 

Three Little Bird

509 Ocean Boulevard, St. Simons Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Three Little Bird

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Saint Simons Island

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Saint Simons Island to explore

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Fernandina Beach

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston