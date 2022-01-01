Saint Simons Island restaurants you'll love
Georgia Sea Grill
407 Mallery St, Saint Simons Island
|Salmon
|$28.00
|Shrimp & Grits
|$24.00
|Bowl - Crab Soup
|$7.00
Gnat's Landing
310 Redfern Village, Saint Simons Island
|Chicken Fingers
|$9.99
|Fries
|$2.99
|Patty Melt
|$11.99
Iguana's Seafood Restaurant
303 Mallery St, Saint Simons Island
|French Fries
|$2.99
|1 lb. Shrimp by Weight
|$28.99
|Combo Platter
|$25.99
Chubs Diner
203 Edwards Plaza, SSI
|Egg Sandwich
|$3.50
|Grilled Cheese
|$7.00
|The Usual Suspects
|$9.00
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN
Porch
549 Ocean Blvd, St. Simons Island
|MOTHER CLUCKER
|$10.00
Why bread was invented. Fried chicken breast, PVC pimento cheese, sliced pickles + 1 side Choose your heat
|CATFISH PLATE
|$14.00
If chickens could swim. Farm raised, southern fried. Choose your heat.
2 good pieces + 2 sides + white bread + Porch handmade tarter sauce
|LITTLE WHITE
|$11.00
1 breast/wing quarter
Palm Coast Coffee
318 Mallery Street, Saint Simons Island
|Mediterranean Wrap
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, Kalamata olives, and tzatziki.
|Garden Veggie
|$12.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, avocado, sprouts, basil pesto, herb cream cheese on toasted multi-grain bread.
|Ham, Apple and Cheddar Panini
|$12.00
Oven roasted ham, granny smith apples, arugula, white cheddar, and honey mustard.
SALADS
Barrier Island Brewing
1226 Ocean Blvd, St Simons
|Half Wings - Take Out
|$9.00
|Super Salad - Take Out
|$13.00
|Beer Cheese Dip - Take Out
|$12.00
Bubba Garcia’s Cantina
200 Redfern Village, Saint Simons Island
|Buffalo Shrimp
|$6.00
|Fajitas
|$15.50
|Chimichanga
|$11.00
V Pizza
600 Sea Island Rd, Saint Simons Isl
|MARGHERITA- SIGNATURE
|$16.50
Shredded Mozz, San Marzano tomato sauce, bufala mozzarella, fresh basil
|MEATBALL SAN MARZANO
|$9.50
all natural meatballs, no breading,
V’s homemade San Marzano
tomato sauce. GLUTEN FREE.
|SIDE ITALIAN SALAD
|$6.00
spring mix, fresh tomato, cucumber, shaved parmigiano reggiano
V Pizza
600 Sea Island Rd, Saint Simons Isl
Brogen's South
200 pier alley, Saint Simons Isl
Bennie's Red Barn
5514 Frederica Road, Saint Simons Isl
Three Little Bird
509 Ocean Boulevard, St. Simons Island