Saint Simons Island bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Saint Simons Island

Georgia Sea Grill image

 

Georgia Sea Grill

407 Mallery St, Saint Simons Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon$28.00
Shrimp & Grits$24.00
Bowl - Crab Soup$7.00
More about Georgia Sea Grill
Gnat's Landing image

 

Gnat's Landing

310 Redfern Village, Saint Simons Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fingers$9.99
Fries$2.99
Patty Melt$11.99
More about Gnat's Landing
Porch image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

Porch

549 Ocean Blvd, St. Simons Island

Avg 4.6 (1495 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MOTHER CLUCKER$10.00
Why bread was invented. Fried chicken breast, PVC pimento cheese, sliced pickles + 1 side Choose your heat
CATFISH PLATE$14.00
If chickens could swim. Farm raised, southern fried. Choose your heat.
2 good pieces + 2 sides + white bread + Porch handmade tarter sauce
LITTLE WHITE$11.00
1 breast/wing quarter
More about Porch
Palm Coast Coffee image

 

Palm Coast Coffee

318 Mallery Street, Saint Simons Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mediterranean Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, Kalamata olives, and tzatziki.
Garden Veggie$12.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, avocado, sprouts, basil pesto, herb cream cheese on toasted multi-grain bread.
Ham, Apple and Cheddar Panini$12.00
Oven roasted ham, granny smith apples, arugula, white cheddar, and honey mustard.
More about Palm Coast Coffee
Rafters image

 

Rafters

315 1/2 Mallery St., Saint Simons Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rafters
Ziggy's image

 

Ziggy's

206 Retreat Village, Saint Simons Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Ziggy's
Restaurant banner

 

Dorothy's Cocktail & Oyster Bar

12 Market St., St. Simons

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Dorothy's Cocktail & Oyster Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Saint Simons Island

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

