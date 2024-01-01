Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Saint Simons Island

Saint Simons Island restaurants
Toast

Saint Simons Island restaurants that serve bruschetta

Item pic

 

Tramici Restaurant

75 Cinema Ln, Saint Simons Isl

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BRUSCHETTA DUO$12.00
Whipped Ricotta, Prosciutto, Honeycomb | Gorgonzola, Black Mission Figs, Balsamic Reduction
More about Tramici Restaurant
Item pic

 

V Pizza - St. Simons Island, GA

600 Sea Island Rd, Saint Simons Isl

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bruschetta$11.50
Fresh-baked flatbread finished with Pecorino Romano, and EVOO served with bruschetta (tomato, garlic, basil, oregano, EVOO) topped with Pecorino Romano, balsamic glaze, & basil.
More about V Pizza - St. Simons Island, GA

