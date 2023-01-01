Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Saint Simons Island

Saint Simons Island restaurants
Saint Simons Island restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Ziggy's

206 Retreat Village, Saint Simons Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo wings$0.00
Deep-fried chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with Ranch dressing
More about Ziggy's
V Pizza - St. Simons Island, GA

600 Sea Island Rd, Saint Simons Isl

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Wings (10)$16.50
V marinated wings, V buffalo sauce, garnished with gorgonzola crumbles (GF) 🔥
10 Count Wood Fire Roasted Chicken Wings
GF = Gluten Free
🔥 = Spicy
Buffalo Wings (5)$8.50
V marinated wings, V buffalo sauce, garnished with gorgonzola crumbles (GF) 🔥
5 Count Wood Fire Roasted Chicken Wings
GF = Gluten Free
🔥 = Spicy
Buffalo Wings (5)$8.00
V marinated wings, V buffalo sauce, garnished with gorgonzola crumbles (GF) 🔥
5 Count Wood Fire Roasted Chicken Wings
GF = Gluten Free
🔥 = Spicy
More about V Pizza - St. Simons Island, GA

