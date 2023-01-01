Buffalo wings in Saint Simons Island
Saint Simons Island restaurants that serve buffalo wings
Ziggy's
206 Retreat Village, Saint Simons Island
|Buffalo wings
|$0.00
Deep-fried chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with Ranch dressing
V Pizza - St. Simons Island, GA
600 Sea Island Rd, Saint Simons Isl
|Buffalo Wings (10)
|$16.50
V marinated wings, V buffalo sauce, garnished with gorgonzola crumbles (GF) 🔥
10 Count Wood Fire Roasted Chicken Wings
GF = Gluten Free
🔥 = Spicy
|Buffalo Wings (5)
|$8.50
V marinated wings, V buffalo sauce, garnished with gorgonzola crumbles (GF) 🔥
5 Count Wood Fire Roasted Chicken Wings
GF = Gluten Free
🔥 = Spicy
|Buffalo Wings (5)
|$8.00
V marinated wings, V buffalo sauce, garnished with gorgonzola crumbles (GF) 🔥
5 Count Wood Fire Roasted Chicken Wings
GF = Gluten Free
🔥 = Spicy