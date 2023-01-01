Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Saint Simons Island

Saint Simons Island restaurants that serve burritos

Chubs Diner image

 

Chubs Diner

203 Edwards Plaza, SSI

Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Item pic

 

La Plancha

3600 Frederica Road Suite 16, Saint Simons Isl

TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Burrito Bowl$21.00
Rice, refried beans, and cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and lettuce on the side.
Chicken Burrito$15.00
Stuffed with rice, refried beans, and cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and lettuce on the side.
Fish Burrito Bowl$20.00
Rice, refried beans, and cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and lettuce on the side.
