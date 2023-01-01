Burritos in Saint Simons Island
La Plancha
3600 Frederica Road Suite 16, Saint Simons Isl
|Shrimp Burrito Bowl
|$21.00
Rice, refried beans, and cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and lettuce on the side.
|Chicken Burrito
|$15.00
Stuffed with rice, refried beans, and cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and lettuce on the side.
|Fish Burrito Bowl
|$20.00
Rice, refried beans, and cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and lettuce on the side.