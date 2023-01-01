Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Saint Simons Island

Tramici Restaurant

75 Cinema Ln, Saint Simons Isl

CANNOLI$6.00
V Pizza - St. Simons Island, GA

600 Sea Island Rd, Saint Simons Isl

Cannoli (1 Large)$5.50
Sicilian ricotta with chocolate chip, maraschino cherry
Cannoli (2 Mini)$5.50
Sicilian ricotta with chocolate chip, maraschino cherry
