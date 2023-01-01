Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cannolis in
Saint Simons Island
/
Saint Simons Island
/
Cannolis
Saint Simons Island restaurants that serve cannolis
Tramici Restaurant
75 Cinema Ln, Saint Simons Isl
No reviews yet
CANNOLI
$6.00
More about Tramici Restaurant
V Pizza - St. Simons Island, GA
600 Sea Island Rd, Saint Simons Isl
No reviews yet
Cannoli (1 Large)
$5.50
Sicilian ricotta with chocolate chip, maraschino cherry
Cannoli (2 Mini)
$5.50
Sicilian ricotta with chocolate chip, maraschino cherry
More about V Pizza - St. Simons Island, GA
