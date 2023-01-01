Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gnocchi in
Saint Simons Island
/
Saint Simons Island
/
Gnocchi
Saint Simons Island restaurants that serve gnocchi
Tramici Restaurant
75 Cinema Ln, Saint Simons Isl
No reviews yet
Gnocchi
$27.00
Wild Georgia White Shrimp, Broken Tomato Basil Vinaigrette, Garlic Butter
More about Tramici Restaurant
Halyards
55 Cinema Lane, Saint Simons Isl
No reviews yet
Gnocchi
$12.00
Sauteed Gnocchi, Blistered Tomato, Sage Brown Butter, Parmesan
More about Halyards
