Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Saint Simons Island

Go
Saint Simons Island restaurants
Toast

Saint Simons Island restaurants that serve grits

Georgia Sea Grill image

 

Georgia Sea Grill

407 Mallery St, Saint Simons Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$25.00
Local Grits
More about Georgia Sea Grill
Gnat's Landing image

 

Gnat's Landing

310 Redfern Village, Saint Simons Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits
Chicken & Grits
Grits$2.99
More about Gnat's Landing
Chubs Diner image

 

Chubs Diner

203 Edwards Plaza, SSI

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grits$3.00
More about Chubs Diner
Porch image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

Porch

549 Ocean Blvd, St. Simons Island

Avg 4.6 (1495 reviews)
Takeout
PVC PIMENTO CHEESE GRITS$3.90
Same as Palmer's Village Café, only in a classier joint
PVC PIMENTO CHEESE GRITS$3.00
Same as Palmer's Village Café, only in a classier joint
PIMENTO CHEESE GRITS QUART$16.90
More about Porch
Palm Coast Coffee image

 

Palm Coast Coffee

318 Mallery Street, Saint Simons Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup of Grits$3.00
Cup of Cheese Grits$3.75
More about Palm Coast Coffee
Item pic

 

Crab Trap

1209 Ocean Blvd, SSI

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$24.00
Georgia shrimp sauteed with button mushrooms, onions, sherry roasted cherry tomatoes, and bacon over creamy cheddar cheese grits with garlic bread
Side grits$4.00
More about Crab Trap

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Simons Island

Chicken Salad

Paninis

Scallops

Cheesecake

Tacos

Pancakes

Po Boy

Waffles

Map

More near Saint Simons Island to explore

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Fernandina Beach

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston