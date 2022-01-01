Grits in Saint Simons Island
Saint Simons Island restaurants that serve grits
Georgia Sea Grill
407 Mallery St, Saint Simons Island
|Shrimp & Grits
|$25.00
|Local Grits
Gnat's Landing
310 Redfern Village, Saint Simons Island
|Shrimp & Grits
|Chicken & Grits
|Grits
|$2.99
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN
Porch
549 Ocean Blvd, St. Simons Island
|PVC PIMENTO CHEESE GRITS
|$3.90
Same as Palmer's Village Café, only in a classier joint
|PVC PIMENTO CHEESE GRITS
|$3.00
Same as Palmer's Village Café, only in a classier joint
|PIMENTO CHEESE GRITS QUART
|$16.90
Palm Coast Coffee
318 Mallery Street, Saint Simons Island
|Cup of Grits
|$3.00
|Cup of Cheese Grits
|$3.75