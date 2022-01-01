Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Saint Simons Island

Go
Saint Simons Island restaurants
Toast

Saint Simons Island restaurants that serve paninis

Palm Coast Coffee image

 

Palm Coast Coffee

318 Mallery Street, Saint Simons Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Turkey Panini$13.00
Roasted red peppers, spinach, onions, Swiss cheese, with dijon honey mustard.
Ham, Apple and Cheddar Panini$12.00
Oven roasted ham, granny smith apples, arugula, white cheddar, and honey mustard.
More about Palm Coast Coffee
V Pizza image

 

V Pizza

600 Sea Island Rd, Saint Simons Isl

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MEATBALL PANINI$11.00
all natural meatballs, fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce
L- PROSCUITTO PANINI$11.50
prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil. Served cold.
PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA PANINI$11.50
(served cold)
prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil
More about V Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Simons Island

Pancakes

Fish Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Pies

Grits

Spinach Salad

Waffles

Po Boy

Map

More near Saint Simons Island to explore

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Fernandina Beach

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston