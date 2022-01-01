Paninis in Saint Simons Island
Saint Simons Island restaurants that serve paninis
More about Palm Coast Coffee
Palm Coast Coffee
318 Mallery Street, Saint Simons Island
|Roasted Turkey Panini
|$13.00
Roasted red peppers, spinach, onions, Swiss cheese, with dijon honey mustard.
|Ham, Apple and Cheddar Panini
|$12.00
Oven roasted ham, granny smith apples, arugula, white cheddar, and honey mustard.
More about V Pizza
V Pizza
600 Sea Island Rd, Saint Simons Isl
|MEATBALL PANINI
|$11.00
all natural meatballs, fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce
|L- PROSCUITTO PANINI
|$11.50
prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil. Served cold.
|PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA PANINI
|$11.50
(served cold)
prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil