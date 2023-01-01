Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Saint Simons Island

Saint Simons Island restaurants
Saint Simons Island restaurants that serve quesadillas

La Plancha

3600 Frederica Road Suite 16, Saint Simons Isl

TakeoutDelivery
Fish Quesadilla$16.00
Stuffed with cheese, peppers, and onions. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream on the side.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$4.00
Stuffed with cheese. Served with a side of rice.
Short Rib Quesadilla$17.00
Stuffed with cheese, peppers, and onions. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream on the side.
Ziggy's

206 Retreat Village, Saint Simons Island

TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$8.99
Flour Tortilla stuffed with shredded cheddar cheeses, served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, and salsa roja
