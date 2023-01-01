Short ribs in Saint Simons Island
Saint Simons Island restaurants that serve short ribs
More about La Plancha
La Plancha
3600 Frederica Road Suite 16, Saint Simons Isl
|Short Rib Quesadilla
|$17.00
Stuffed with cheese, peppers, and onions. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream on the side.
|Short Rib Fajitas
|$21.00
Served with Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and corn tortillas.
|Short Rib Burrito Bowl
|$21.00
Rice, refried beans, and cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and lettuce on the side.
More about Halyards
Halyards
55 Cinema Lane, Saint Simons Isl
|Short Ribs
|$35.00
Sweet Potato Pure, Sauteed Mushrooms, Baby Kale, Tomato, Soy-Lime Butter