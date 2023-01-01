Short ribs in Saint Simons Island

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

La Plancha

3600 Frederica Road Suite 16, Saint Simons Isl

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Quesadilla$17.00
Stuffed with cheese, peppers, and onions. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream on the side.
Short Rib Fajitas$21.00
Served with Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and corn tortillas.
Short Rib Burrito Bowl$21.00
Rice, refried beans, and cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and lettuce on the side.
More about La Plancha
Item pic

 

Halyards

55 Cinema Lane, Saint Simons Isl

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Ribs$35.00
Sweet Potato Pure, Sauteed Mushrooms, Baby Kale, Tomato, Soy-Lime Butter
More about Halyards
Banner pic

 

Georgia Sea Grill - 407 Mallery St

407 Mallery St, Saint Simons Isl

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Short Ribs$32.00
More about Georgia Sea Grill - 407 Mallery St

